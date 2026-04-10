Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Secrets Exposed — From Seedy Affairs to Hard Drugs… And the Reason She Never Broke Her Silence

"There were no cell phones; there was no Instagram; you couldn't curate yourself publicly..." she told The Cut. "It was like the last era of mystery."

Nearly three decades after Bessette's shocking death at 33, that mystery hasn't faded. She never sat for an interview and, as Forbes reported in 2025, only two public recordings of her voice exist, totaling just 11 seconds.

Yet the Feb. 12 debut of the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has reignited a fascination with Bessette and the couple's roller-coaster romance and tragic end almost 27 years after they perished, along with her sister Lauren Bessette, 34, when the plane 38-year-old JFK Jr. was piloting plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on a foggy night in July 1999.

Carolyn, those who know her have said, would have resisted the attention.

"She was notoriously private," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She hated the scrutiny and gossip that engulfed her and John's private world."

Especially since that world had a dark side, shadowed by drug use and infidelity that, according to insiders, had left the marriage on the verge of collapse.

Among those in the know, said the source: "It was a very open secret that they were in big trouble."