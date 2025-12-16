Madonna and Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie End Bitter Feud By Reuniting After 20 Years to Support Son Rocco's Art Launch
Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie put their differences aside to support son Rocco's latest art launch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The warring exes reunited for the first time since 2008 to attend the London exhibition.
Rocco, 25, posted the snap on social media, which showed the exes standing on either side of their son and in front of his critically acclaimed artworks, which appeared to depict his mother and father. The artist wrote about how proud he was of his mom and dad, who famously endured a tough custody battle over him back in 2016.
"It's obvious why some people might hold judgment against me; I don't blame them," he wrote. "However, I am proud to be who I am, but I'm even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.
"The work should speak for itself; that’s why the show was called Talk Is Cheap."
Bitter Split Details
Rocco built his art career under the pseudonym Rhed, using it to gain recognition for his work rather than his famous name.
The budding artist and his famous parents, who were married from 22 December 2000 to 2008, were seen deep in conversation inside the venue and appeared to get along well, which clearly meant a lot to Rocco.
It seems tensions have thawed after a very public custody battle over Rocco took place between Richie and Madonna around a decade ago.
It was reported back in March 2016 the Holiday singer had conceded defeat to her ex-husband over the custody of their then 15-year-old son.
The pop star told friends she has "lost the battle" after finally admitting her son does not want to live with her.
Despair Over Rocco Move
Billy Crystal 'Saw Bodies of Rob Reiner and Dead Wife' During Dash to Murdered Pals' $13.5Million Mansion — They 'Wanted to Say Their Goodbyes'
The saga began in December, when Rocco left his mother's world tour to fly to Britain to stay with his film director father.
Rocco then defied the superstar's pleas, as well as an order from a New York court, to return to Madonna's U.S. home for Christmas, preferring instead to remain in Britain with Ritchie.
Madonna was said to be "utterly bereft" and, as part of the peace deal, she demanded a series of assurances that she would retain some parental influence over her only biological son.
Richie, who was awarded a $37million divorce settlement, including their English countryside estate, had claimed his son needed "his space and freedom."
Now having seemingly made their peace with one another, both Richie and Madonna turned up with their respective partners on Friday.
Madonna had her toyboy Akeem Morris, 29, on her arm, while Guy arrived alongside his wife of ten years, Jacqui Ainsley, 42.
The guest list was A-list with the likes of Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all pictured arriving, as well as actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 44, who starred in Richie's 2023 war-themed action movie, The Covenant, also turned up.
Rocco's adopted brothers and sisters were all in attendance, but only David Banda, 19, was pictured heading inside.