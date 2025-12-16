Madonna and Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie End Bitter Feud By Reuniting After 20 Years to Support Son Rocco's Art Launch

Rocco, 25, posted the snap on social media, which showed the exes standing on either side of their son and in front of his critically acclaimed artworks, which appeared to depict his mother and father. The artist wrote about how proud he was of his mom and dad, who famously endured a tough custody battle over him back in 2016.

"It's obvious why some people might hold judgment against me; I don't blame them," he wrote. "However, I am proud to be who I am, but I'm even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.

"The work should speak for itself; that’s why the show was called Talk Is Cheap."