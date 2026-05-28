How Jackie Kennedy Tried to Protect Marilyn Monroe Despite Her Fling With Her Husband JFK

Although Monroe's rumored affairs with JFK and Bobby have not been confirmed without a shadow of a doubt, she allegedly wrote about her flings in her infamous little red diary.

For many years, it wasn't clear if the journal truly existed, but as Radar previously reported, detective Mike Rothmiller claimed he found 70 photocopied pages in an LAPD intelligence dossier labeled "Monroe's Diary."

"They were both living a very reckless life for politicians," Rothmiller shared. "Their affairs could have ended their careers. Her diary also showed how, for want of a better term, one brother just turned Marilyn over to the other brother."

In one supposed excerpt, Monroe lamented her purely physical relationship with the JFK.

"(He) always wants me to b--- him," the page read. "We just kiss and have s--. I wish it was more but it's not."

But Bobby was different, according to Rothmiller's account of Monroe's diary.

"Bobby and I made love at Peters. He wants to see me again. This is our secret," she allegedly wrote at the time. "Bobby is gentle. He listens to me. He's nicer than John. Bobby said he loves me and wants to marry me. I love him."