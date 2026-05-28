How Jackie Kennedy Tried to Protect Marilyn Monroe Despite Her Fling With Her Husband JFK
May 28 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Jackie Kennedy allegedly made efforts to protect Marilyn Monroe from emotional harm that could send her spiraling... mere weeks before her death.
Ahead of what would have been Monroe's 100th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits telling excerpts from J. Randy Taraborrelli's book JFK: Public, Private, Secret, on the Hollywood starlet's alleged flings with John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy.
Cat and Mouse Games With Marilyn Monroe
According to Taraborelli, both JFK and Bobby treated the fragile Misfits actress somewhat poorly, lavishing her with attention in one moment only to completely ignore her the next.
"She had obviously been trying to reach out to them, and they had continually rebuffed her," the author explained in the tell-all tome. "Either they wanted her in their lives, or they didn't."
Jackie Kennedy Called Out JFK
Jackie saw this playing out in real time, Taraborrelli claimed, and she warned her husband that Monroe seemed like a "suicide waiting to happen."
"How would you feel if someone treated Caroline [their daughter] the way you are treating Marilyn? Think about that," the author quoted Jackie in an excerpt.
Jackie Kennedy's Phone Call With Marilyn Monroe Before Her Death
Some time later, the Some Like It Hot star tried to call JFK, but Jackie was the one who answered the phone. Hesitant to upset her, Jackie gave Monroe a breezy response, despite knowing all about their alleged romance.
"Marilyn, you'll marry Jack, that's great," she said, according to the author. "You'll move into the White House, and you'll assume the responsibilities of the first lady. And I'll move out, and you'll have all the problems."
But Monroe's future would be tragically cut short. She was found dead in her Los Angeles home on August 4, 1962. She was only 36 years old.
While her death was officially ruled a "probable suicide" due to a drug overdose, it's long been speculated that she was silenced because she knew too much about the Kennedy family.
Diary Details Romances With JFK and Bobby Kennedy
Although Monroe's rumored affairs with JFK and Bobby have not been confirmed without a shadow of a doubt, she allegedly wrote about her flings in her infamous little red diary.
For many years, it wasn't clear if the journal truly existed, but as Radar previously reported, detective Mike Rothmiller claimed he found 70 photocopied pages in an LAPD intelligence dossier labeled "Monroe's Diary."
"They were both living a very reckless life for politicians," Rothmiller shared. "Their affairs could have ended their careers. Her diary also showed how, for want of a better term, one brother just turned Marilyn over to the other brother."
In one supposed excerpt, Monroe lamented her purely physical relationship with the JFK.
"(He) always wants me to b--- him," the page read. "We just kiss and have s--. I wish it was more but it's not."
But Bobby was different, according to Rothmiller's account of Monroe's diary.
"Bobby and I made love at Peters. He wants to see me again. This is our secret," she allegedly wrote at the time. "Bobby is gentle. He listens to me. He's nicer than John. Bobby said he loves me and wants to marry me. I love him."