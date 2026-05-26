Ivanka Trump Flaunts Bikini Body With Niece Kai at Don Jr.'s Wedding Festivities — After High School Graduation Snub Raised Eyebrows

Ivanka and Kai posed together for a shot of the aunt and niece in another photo, looking more like sisters.

The soon-to-be college coed graduated from Jupiter, Florida's The Benjamin School on May 15, but Ivanka was curiously absent, despite living only 90 minutes to the south in her $24million Indian Creek mansion she shares with husband Jared Kushner and their kids.

Tiffany Trump was the only one of Don Jr.'s siblings to attend the ceremony, sitting next to the bride-to-be, Anderson, and a few seats down from his ex-wife, Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, had the same excuse as Kai's grandpa, Donald Trump, for missing her commencement, as the three were travelling back from the president's two-day high-stakes summit in China aboard Air Force One.

However, First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were in the U.S. and curiously skipped out on attending Kai's big day.