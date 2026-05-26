Ivanka Trump Flaunts Bikini Body With Niece Kai at Don Jr.'s Wedding Festivities — After High School Graduation Snub Raised Eyebrows
May 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump proved all is well with niece Kai Trump in a very sporty way after noticeably skipping the teen's high school graduation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Daughter, 44, shared a rare bikini photo of the pair paddleboarding in the Bahamas, with Kai, 19, also rocking a similarly skimpy two-piece. The ladies were soaking up the sun during Donald Trump Jr.'s Memorial Day weekend wedding festivities to Bettina Anderson.
Bikini Babes in the Bahamas
Both women flaunted their incredible figures while out for a paddle, as Ivanka donned a tiny bright yellow bikini that showed off her incredibly toned physique, while also wearing a wide-brimmed hat to protect her face from the sun's rays.
Kai, who is an incoming golf recruit at the University of Miami this fall, also hits the gym regularly and showed how the results paid off in her striped number, as both took a break from paddling to smile and pose for the shot.
Ivanka showed her affection for her niece, writing over the Instagram photo that Kai is "the best paddleboard partner."
The snapshot came as the final photo in a series of pictures the mother of three posted via her Instagram stories from her brother's wedding weekend.
Most featured Ivanka showing off her incredible fashion moments from over the weekend. They included a strapless lemon yellow Dolce & Gabbana minidress with oversized hand-painted florals for what appeared to be the rehearsal dinner, a seashell-and-polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a corset top for another event, and a long red strapless pleated gown for what appeared to be Don Jr. and Anderson's wedding ceremony.
Notable Members Missing From Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding
Ivanka and Kai posed together for a shot of the aunt and niece in another photo, looking more like sisters.
The soon-to-be college coed graduated from Jupiter, Florida's The Benjamin School on May 15, but Ivanka was curiously absent, despite living only 90 minutes to the south in her $24million Indian Creek mansion she shares with husband Jared Kushner and their kids.
Tiffany Trump was the only one of Don Jr.'s siblings to attend the ceremony, sitting next to the bride-to-be, Anderson, and a few seats down from his ex-wife, Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump.
Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, had the same excuse as Kai's grandpa, Donald Trump, for missing her commencement, as the three were travelling back from the president's two-day high-stakes summit in China aboard Air Force One.
However, First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were in the U.S. and curiously skipped out on attending Kai's big day.
Melania and Barron also seemingly passed on Don Jr's weekend wedding, despite him being surrounded by all of his other siblings, as they weren't seen in any photos from the festivities.
While Barron is the businessman's half-brother, the former model reportedly isn't interested in spending time with her stepchildren.
"Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald's adult children from previous marriages," an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack page, Naughty But Nice. "That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly."