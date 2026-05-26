J.D. Vance Fires Back at 'Flimsy' Claims He's Been 'Isolated' by Trump in White House — Amid Rumors He Could Abandon 2028 Run

A spokesperson for Vance forcefully denied reports suggesting the vice president has been sidelined from Trump's inner circle, calling the allegations "just a flimsy compilation of completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they're talking about," per The Independent.

The response followed a Daily Mail report claiming Gabbard's resignation had left Vance "more isolated than ever" as tensions grow within the administration over foreign policy and military strategy.

Gabbard officially stepped down from her role last week, publicly citing her husband's bone cancer diagnosis as the reason for her departure. However, she had reportedly become increasingly marginalized from key foreign policy discussions due to disagreements with other administration officials.