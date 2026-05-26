J.D. Vance Fires Back at 'Flimsy' Claims He's Been 'Isolated' by Trump in White House — Amid Rumors He Could Abandon 2028 Run
May 26 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance pushed back against mounting claims he has become politically isolated inside President Donald Trump's White House amid speculation about his future presidential ambitions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The backlash comes after reports suggested the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence weakened Vance's standing within the administration even further.
Vance Team Slams 'Flimsy' Claims
A spokesperson for Vance forcefully denied reports suggesting the vice president has been sidelined from Trump's inner circle, calling the allegations "just a flimsy compilation of completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they're talking about," per The Independent.
The response followed a Daily Mail report claiming Gabbard's resignation had left Vance "more isolated than ever" as tensions grow within the administration over foreign policy and military strategy.
Gabbard officially stepped down from her role last week, publicly citing her husband's bone cancer diagnosis as the reason for her departure. However, she had reportedly become increasingly marginalized from key foreign policy discussions due to disagreements with other administration officials.
2028 Expectations Face New Questions
As vice president and one of the loudest defenders of Trump's MAGA movement, Vance has long been viewed as a likely frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2028.
Those expectations appeared alive and well earlier this month when he attended a Republican rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where he was introduced by a local GOP official as the "next president of the United States," per the outlet. But recent reports have fueled questions over whether Vance's path to the Oval Office has become more complicated as divisions inside the administration deepen.
Foreign Policy Rift Inside Trump World
According to reports, Vance's non-interventionist "America First" stance has increasingly put him at odds with some of Trump's top advisers, particularly over military actions involving Iran and Venezuela.
Ahead of strikes on Tehran earlier this year, Vance reportedly urged a more limited response and warned Trump that a wider operation could spark broader regional conflict.
Trump later appeared to acknowledge the disagreement publicly, saying Vance was "maybe less enthusiastic at the start of the war" and "philosophically a little bit different" regarding the conflict.
The departures of both Gabbard and Joe Kent — another ally reportedly critical of the administration’s approach to the war — have further weakened the faction aligned with Vance's more restrained foreign policy views.
Rubio's Rise Raises Stakes for Vance
As Vance's influence has reportedly declined, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's standing inside the White House appears to have grown.
Rubio, who has long embraced a more militant Republican foreign policy agenda, has taken an increasingly aggressive stance on Iran and Cuba in recent weeks.
Speaking to reporters last week, Rubio described Cuba as a "national security threat" and suggested the chances of a diplomatic solution were "not high."
One White House insider claimed to the Daily Mail that Rubio currently has "more mojo than Vance," adding: "The president listens to him. Vance is out of step and has been for a long time."