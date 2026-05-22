Trump Cabinet Shake-Up: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Director of National Intelligence After Husband's Extremely Rare Bone Cancer Diagnosis

Gabbard notified President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday, May 22. However, she insisted her resignation was not connected to the war in Iran, but rather something much more personal.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she wrote in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

Gabbard said her husband "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months," and she is stepping away "to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

She thanked the president for his understanding during this "difficult time," adding that she is "fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum."

More to come... This is a developing story.