Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Politics

Trump Cabinet Shake-Up: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Director of National Intelligence After Husband's Extremely Rare Bone Cancer Diagnosis

Composite photo of Tulsi Gabbard
Source: MEGA

Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tulsi Gabbard has announced her resignation from her role as the Director of National Intelligence, RadarOnline.com can report.

The move marks the latest member of President Trump's cabinet to step away during his already tumultuous second term.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

donald trump, tulsi gabbard
Source: mega

Tulsi Gabbard told President Trump she was resigning on May 22.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Photo of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch 911 Call Horror: NASCAR Legend 'Coughed Up Blood, Struggled to Breathe' and 'Passed Out in Racing Simulator' Before Death Aged 41

Photo of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch Dead at 41: Iconic NASCAR Driver Dies After He Was 'Hospitalized with Severe Illness'

Gabbard notified President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday, May 22. However, she insisted her resignation was not connected to the war in Iran, but rather something much more personal.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she wrote in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

Gabbard said her husband "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months," and she is stepping away "to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

She thanked the president for his understanding during this "difficult time," adding that she is "fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum."

More to come... This is a developing story.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.