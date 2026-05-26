MAGA Turns on Megyn Kelly: Trump Supporters Trash Political Commentator for Claiming Prez 'Cheated on Every Wife He's Had' — 'Opportunist Snake'

Kelly then moved from Ivana to Trump's current wife, First Lady Melania.

"If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, that’s great: You’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here," the former Trump supporter said, before being bombarded with critical comments.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer said Kelly "has always been an opportunistic snake," while resharing the clip.

University of Missouri professor and author Karen Piper said: "Megyn Kelly goes whichever way the wind blows. She now sees Trump as a loser and wants to jump ship."

Conservative commentator Ben Hart said: "It's just impossible to go lower than Megyn Kelly."

Other right-leaning X accounts offered more of the same, with one even urging the First Lady to "please sue Megyn Kelly for these egregious lies about Trump cheating on you."

No record of Trump being unfaithful to her — or his second wife, Maples — exists.