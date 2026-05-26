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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

MAGA Turns on Megyn Kelly: Trump Supporters Trash Political Commentator for Claiming Prez 'Cheated on Every Wife He's Had' — 'Opportunist Snake'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly was attacked by MAGA supporters for claiming Donald Trump cheated on all his wives.

May 26 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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MAGA supporters have turned on Megyn Kelly for claiming Donald Trump has "cheated on every wife he's had," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The backlash began after the podcaster was asked for her thoughts on Trump's past comments about former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent.

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'Proud of His Affair'

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picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly claimed Trump got a thrill out of his affair while married to first wife Ivana.

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Kent resigned in protest against the war in Iran in March, and Trump blasted him the same month for remarrying "fairly quickly" after his first wife, Shannon, died in combat.

The former top counterterrorism official married his current partner, Heather Kaiser Kent, in August 2023, more than four years after he was widowed.

Speaking on the Hodgetwins podcast, she said: "Talk about a glass house. I mean, he (Trump) met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana."

Kelly said the thrice-married President was "proud of the affair" and the coverage it received in the 1990s.

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'It's Just Impossible to Go Lower Than Megyn Kelly'

picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

The political commentator suggested Trump has been unfaithful to First Lady, Melania.

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Kelly then moved from Ivana to Trump's current wife, First Lady Melania.

"If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, that’s great: You’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here," the former Trump supporter said, before being bombarded with critical comments.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer said Kelly "has always been an opportunistic snake," while resharing the clip.

University of Missouri professor and author Karen Piper said: "Megyn Kelly goes whichever way the wind blows. She now sees Trump as a loser and wants to jump ship."

Conservative commentator Ben Hart said: "It's just impossible to go lower than Megyn Kelly."

Other right-leaning X accounts offered more of the same, with one even urging the First Lady to "please sue Megyn Kelly for these egregious lies about Trump cheating on you."

No record of Trump being unfaithful to her — or his second wife, Maples — exists.

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What Did Trump Say About Joe Kent?

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Source: MEGA

Trump made a dig at former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent, saying he remarried quickly after wife's death.

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Kelly loosened her ties with the President in February over the U.S.'s strikes against Iran. Several key conservatives, including Tucker Carlson, also appeared to distance themselves amid the ongoing conflict.

When Kent resigned, he claimed Iran posed no imminent threat to the U.S. and that officials started this war due to pressure from Israel and lobbyists.

His first wife, Navy chief cryptologic technician Shannon Kent, died in a suicide bombing during combat in Syria in January 2019.

Kent was confirmed by the Senate after being appointed by Trump last year.

Trump said he was "not a fan of" him after his resignation.

"His wife was killed — he remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed, and I felt badly for him," the POTUS said at the time.

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Source: MEGA

Kelly also claimed MAGA was shrinking during interview.

As Radar recently reported, Kelly also used her appearance on the podcast to lay into the current state of the MAGA movement.

She said: "MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin. And so that's by definition an increasingly tiny group."

Added Kelly, "I guess I've been surprised to see how quickly [MAGA has] shrunk down to something less formidable, by far, than it used to be."

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