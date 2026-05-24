Megyn Kelly Claims MAGA Has Become 'Tiny Group' of Trump 'Cult' Loyalists Who Believe President 'Can Do No Wrong'
May 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is sounding the alarm on the state of President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative commentator unleashed her criticism during a fiery appearance on the Hodgetwins Podcast on Friday, where she argued Trump's once-massive political base has dramatically shrunk in recent years.
'MAGA Is Not What It Was'
Kelly didn't hold back when discussing what she sees as the current state of Trump's movement.
"MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin," Kelly said. "And so that's by definition an increasingly tiny group."
The comment drew laughter from the Hodgetwins hosts, as Kelly has been publicly feuding with Levin for months.
Trump previously defended the conservative radio host after Kelly mocked him online and accused him of having a "micropenis," with the president calling Levin a "Great American Patriot" who was being unfairly targeted by "jealous and angry" critics.
Kelly later admitted she has been shocked by how quickly she believes the MAGA movement has changed.
"I guess I've been surprised to see how quickly [MAGA has] shrunk down to something less formidable, by far, than it used to be," she said.
'In Trump We Trust'
At one point in the interview, Kelly pushed back against labeling Trump supporters as outright cultists, but said their loyalty often mirrors that kind of devotion.
"It's disrespectful to call Trump voters cultists, but they do have the same kind of loyalty," Kelly said.
"Where it's like 'In Trump We Trust,' and he can do no wrong," she continued. "And I get that. You know, they've been burned by a lot of other politicians. They felt like Trump got them at a time when everybody was ignoring them."
Trump 'Betrayed' His Base
The former Fox News star pointed specifically to growing tensions involving Iran, saying Trump's current approach contradicts his repeated campaign promises to avoid new wars in the Middle East.
One of the Hodgetwins hosts even branded Trump "George Bush 2.0" because of the "money he's made" and the "new war he started."
Kelly agreed, saying she believes Trump has betrayed a major part of his base.
"It's stunning to me that the people who voted for the man who said over and over 'No new wars,' [and] 'No war with Iran, no Middle East wars' — and specifically over and over said 'Iran' and also said 'The Democrats are going to get us into a war with Iran' — that was not a throwaway line," Kelly said.
"That was a massive part of his campaigning and his promising," she added.
Kelly then expressed disbelief at how quickly some supporters appeared to reverse course on the issue.
"That those people on a dime were like 'Yes, we're pro-war with Iran! Yes, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'"
She added, "We all know that that’s a lie. It's so obvious that’s a lie to get us into this conflict."
MTG Previously Warned MAGA Was Becoming a 'Cult'
Kelly's remarks come just days after Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked fresh MAGA infighting by accusing some Trump allies of behaving like "cult-like" followers.
The Georgia firebrand publicly attacked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he delivered a glowing speech supporting Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein at a Kentucky campaign event on Monday, May 18.
Greene blasted Hegseth on X, writing: "You know what’s so disturbing about this? It's not about serving Trump. It's about defending and protecting the Constitution and the American people."
"MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end," Greene wrote.