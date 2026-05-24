Megyn Kelly Claims MAGA Has Become 'Tiny Group' of Trump 'Cult' Loyalists Who Believe President 'Can Do No Wrong'

Kelly didn't hold back when discussing what she sees as the current state of Trump's movement.

"MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin," Kelly said. "And so that's by definition an increasingly tiny group."

The comment drew laughter from the Hodgetwins hosts, as Kelly has been publicly feuding with Levin for months.

Trump previously defended the conservative radio host after Kelly mocked him online and accused him of having a "micropenis," with the president calling Levin a "Great American Patriot" who was being unfairly targeted by "jealous and angry" critics.

Kelly later admitted she has been shocked by how quickly she believes the MAGA movement has changed.

"I guess I've been surprised to see how quickly [MAGA has] shrunk down to something less formidable, by far, than it used to be," she said.