EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Kidnap Fears Exposed — Why Bling-Loving Duchess Has 'Put Target on Her Back' By Draping Herself in Jewels 'Everywhere She Goes'
May 24 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's increasingly glamorous public image has triggered fresh security anxieties, with sources warning RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex is exposing herself to unnecessary risks by regularly appearing in high-value jewelry and luxury fashion during heavily publicized appearances.
The 44-year-old former actress recently showcased nearly $110,000 worth of designer clothing and accessories in a promotional campaign for her lifestyle company As Ever – sparking widespread debate online about the contrast between the brand's "stealth wealth" aesthetic and the extraordinary value of the pieces on display.
Meghan Markle 'Putting a Target on Her Back'?
Markle appeared throughout the glossy Instagram video wearing relaxed Californian-inspired outfits while promoting products including preserves, candles, teas, honey, and chocolates.
However, attention has now shifted toward the duchess's diamond necklaces, Cartier jewelry, and designer garments rather than the products themselves.
A security consultant familiar with celebrity protection told us: "Whenever somebody with Meghan's global profile repeatedly displays extremely expensive jewelry, watches, and luxury items across social media and promotional campaigns, there will inevitably be conversations about whether it increases personal vulnerability. High-profile figures are already targets for obsessive attention, and visible wealth can intensify those concerns.
"There are worries that Meghan's carefully curated image increasingly emphasizes exclusivity, glamour, and wealth in a way that naturally attracts attention from the wrong kinds of people. Some believe she is unintentionally putting a target on her back for a kidnapping or heist by appearing draped in valuable jewelry almost everywhere she goes publicly."
Inside the Duchess's $100K Promo Wardrobe
The campaign featured Markle posing around her Montecito home in tailored trousers, white shirts, pastel sweaters, and designer denim while drinking tea and arranging flowers.
In one scene, she wore $406 "Upper Village" jeans from California designer Tracy James while standing inside a pantry filled with As Ever products.
In another sequence, Markle pinned back her hair to reveal pearl-drop earrings while eating raspberries, while later shots showed her wearing a white dress and blue cardigan accessorized with her favorite $9,482 Cartier Love bracelet and a Cartier Tank Française watch reportedly worth $23,940.
She also re-wore several familiar pieces from previous appearances, including a Logan Holloway diamond tennis necklace estimated to cost more than $63,000 and a custom Oscar de la Renta gown.
Website Glitch Hints at New Fashion Line
Meanwhile, online speculation around the duchess intensified after detailed sizing charts unexpectedly appeared on the As Ever website despite the company not officially selling clothing.
The charts included measurements for adult garments up to 5XL alongside children's sizes, leading many fans to suspect Markle was preparing to expand the brand into fashion retail.
The pages later disappeared and were replaced with a notice stating: "We can't find what you're looking for."
A spokesperson for Markle declined to comment, while reports suggested the sizing guides appeared due to a technical glitch by the site's developers.
The rollout marks one of the first major updates to As Ever since Markle and Netflix ended their partnership agreement earlier this year.
The streaming platform had originally collaborated with the duchess after commissioning a second season of her lifestyle and cookery series, With Love, Meghan.
A spokesperson for As Ever said in March: "We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own."
Netflix added: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."
The duchess also recently shared intimate photographs from inside Frogmore Cottage while celebrating the seventh birthday of Prince Archie.
One snap showed the newborn Archie sleeping on Prince Harry's chest shortly after the family moved into the Windsor property in 2019.
Royal biographer Omid Scobie has claimed Archie ultimately motivated Markle and Harry, 41, to leave royal life behind in 2020. Scobie previously said the couple had been "quite afraid of the consequences of stepping away and challenging the system" before relocating to Montecito, California, with their children Archie and Princess Lilibet, four.
Harry has spent years locked in a battle for extensive security protection to be provided for him and his family when they visit Britain.