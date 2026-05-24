EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Kidnap Fears Exposed — Why Bling-Loving Duchess Has 'Put Target on Her Back' By Draping Herself in Jewels 'Everywhere She Goes'

Meanwhile, online speculation around the duchess intensified after detailed sizing charts unexpectedly appeared on the As Ever website despite the company not officially selling clothing.

The charts included measurements for adult garments up to 5XL alongside children's sizes, leading many fans to suspect Markle was preparing to expand the brand into fashion retail.

The pages later disappeared and were replaced with a notice stating: "We can't find what you're looking for."

A spokesperson for Markle declined to comment, while reports suggested the sizing guides appeared due to a technical glitch by the site's developers.

The rollout marks one of the first major updates to As Ever since Markle and Netflix ended their partnership agreement earlier this year.

The streaming platform had originally collaborated with the duchess after commissioning a second season of her lifestyle and cookery series, With Love, Meghan.

A spokesperson for As Ever said in March: "We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own."

Netflix added: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."