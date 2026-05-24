Donald Trump Insists He 'Gets Younger' in Bizarre Post Alongside Xi Jinping Days After Photo Taken of His Hand Covered in Make-Up

Days after the trip, Trump was photographed carrying a large placard displaying a mock-up of his increasingly expensive White House ballroom project while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

At one point, the president openly admitted he was using the sign to cover part of his body.

"I look so thin. They'll say, 'Oh, he's gotten so thin' because I'm holding this," Trump joked. "You don't have to look at my waist. You can look at this."

He then referenced photos taken with Xi directly, adding: "You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi in China."

According to the White House physician's report released following Trump's April 2025 physical at Walter Reed, the president weighed 224 pounds, giving him a BMI of 28.0, which falls within the overweight category.