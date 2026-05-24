Donald Trump Insists He 'Gets Younger' in Bizarre Post Alongside Xi Jinping Days After Photo Taken of His Hand Covered in Make-Up
May 24 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is clinging to claims he looks younger than ever as he barrels toward his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president sparked fresh buzz on Sunday after posting a bizarre image of himself grinning alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping beneath a banner reading: "President Trump gets YOUNGER."
Trump Shares 'Younger' Image
Trump uploaded the image to Truth Social with the caption: "President Xi and President Trump are AMAZING!"
The snap appeared to be taken during Trump's recent diplomatic trip to China earlier this month — a visit during which he repeatedly bragged about his own height while discussing Xi.
"He's tall, he's very tall," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity while comparing Xi's reported height of 5 feet 11 inches to his own claimed 6 feet 3 inches stature.
Trump Tried to Hide His Waistline
Days after the trip, Trump was photographed carrying a large placard displaying a mock-up of his increasingly expensive White House ballroom project while speaking to reporters outside the White House.
At one point, the president openly admitted he was using the sign to cover part of his body.
"I look so thin. They'll say, 'Oh, he's gotten so thin' because I'm holding this," Trump joked. "You don't have to look at my waist. You can look at this."
He then referenced photos taken with Xi directly, adding: "You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi in China."
According to the White House physician's report released following Trump's April 2025 physical at Walter Reed, the president weighed 224 pounds, giving him a BMI of 28.0, which falls within the overweight category.
Makeup-Covered Hand Fuels New Health Buzz
Trump recently found himself at the center of fresh health speculation after a viral photo appeared to show his right hand covered in thick flesh-colored makeup.
The image — which quickly spread across social media — appeared to reveal discoloration and bruising on the back of the president's hand, marks that eagle-eyed critics have repeatedly pointed out over the past year.
White House officials have previously insisted the bruising is linked to Trump's constant handshaking and daily aspirin regimen, but the explanation has done little to silence online chatter.
Online Critics Unleash Brutal Attacks
Social media users wasted little time mocking Trump over the viral image, with some commenters making savage remarks about both his appearance and mental sharpness.
One especially brutal Reddit user claimed those closest to Trump "wouldn't even care if his rotting head slipped from his shoulders," before sarcastically suggesting supporters would still call him "the healthiest president in history."
Other critics piled on with shorter jabs aimed at the president's condition.
"He's a 'sick' man, that’s for sure," one commenter wrote, while another added: "Not unwell enough, for my taste."