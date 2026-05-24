EXCLUSIVE: Massive Reality TV Show 'Set for Axe' After Female Contestants' Rape and Sex Abuse Allegations Air — As Its US Season Launches

Another insider familiar with production discussions said: "Broadcasters and production companies are coming under enormous pressure as scrutiny surrounding the franchise continues to grow more intense with every new allegation and headline.

"There is increasing anxiety internally that if additional contestants come forward or formal police investigations are launched, networks may be forced to completely rethink whether the show can realistically survive in its existing format. Some executives are privately questioning if audiences will continue to accept a program built around strangers marrying on television when there are now such serious concerns being raised about safeguarding and participant welfare."

The allegations triggered immediate political and public scrutiny in Britain after two women claimed they had been raped during filming for the Channel 4 version of the show.

One contestant also alleged she was threatened, while another said she informed both Channel 4 and production company CPL about the alleged rape before her episodes were still broadcast.

Britain's Security Minister Dan Jarvis addressed the allegations during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

He said: "I think it's highly likely there will be a referral to the police, and it will be a police matter for them to investigate."

Jarvis added: "These are shocking and deeply concerning allegations and, of course, they must be very thoroughly investigated."