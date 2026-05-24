EXCLUSIVE: Massive Reality TV Show 'Set for Axe' After Female Contestants' Rape and Sex Abuse Allegations Air — As Its US Season Launches
May 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Married at First Sight is facing a mounting international crisis after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct involving contestants on the British version of the reality franchise sparked calls for police investigations – as the latest US season launched in America.
The long-running dating experiment series has just returned for its 20th US season with a new Seattle-based cast, an expanded lineup of couples, and an entirely revamped panel of experts following years of declining ratings in the States.
'Married at First Sight' Shock Allegations
The new season is now streaming on Peacock, while UK viewers have been watching on the Channel 4 website.
But excitement surrounding the franchise has been overshadowed by fallout from a BBC Panorama investigation aired this week titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight, which included allegations from former female contestants who claimed they were raped or sexually assaulted by their on-screen husbands during production of the UK series.
A television industry source told us, "There is a growing sense of panic behind the scenes because executives fear the franchise may be facing a reputational crisis that spirals far beyond normal reality TV controversy.
"What was originally marketed as addictive escapist entertainment about romance and relationships is now being associated with deeply troubling allegations involving contestant safety, abuse, and duty of care. Senior figures inside the TV industry are now worried the public perception of the show has fundamentally shifted into something much darker, more toxic – and potentially impossible for broadcasters to fully recover from."
TV Executives Fear Franchise Could Collapse Under Scrutiny
Another insider familiar with production discussions said: "Broadcasters and production companies are coming under enormous pressure as scrutiny surrounding the franchise continues to grow more intense with every new allegation and headline.
"There is increasing anxiety internally that if additional contestants come forward or formal police investigations are launched, networks may be forced to completely rethink whether the show can realistically survive in its existing format. Some executives are privately questioning if audiences will continue to accept a program built around strangers marrying on television when there are now such serious concerns being raised about safeguarding and participant welfare."
The allegations triggered immediate political and public scrutiny in Britain after two women claimed they had been raped during filming for the Channel 4 version of the show.
One contestant also alleged she was threatened, while another said she informed both Channel 4 and production company CPL about the alleged rape before her episodes were still broadcast.
Britain's Security Minister Dan Jarvis addressed the allegations during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.
He said: "I think it's highly likely there will be a referral to the police, and it will be a police matter for them to investigate."
Jarvis added: "These are shocking and deeply concerning allegations and, of course, they must be very thoroughly investigated."
UK Politicians And Women's Groups Demand Investigation
Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the UK, also condemned the show's format while discussing the allegations.
She described the dating experiment's premise as horrifying and said she was unsurprised by the claims emerging from former contestants.
Women's Aid called the accusations "disturbing and sobering," while the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport said all allegations "must be referred to the appropriate authorities and investigated with the full co-operation of those involved."
Channel 4 has strongly denied wrongdoing and said the allegations remain "wholly uncorroborated and disputed."
The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were aware of the media reporting but said no criminal complaints had yet been formally filed.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware of media reporting relating to allegations of rape and sexual assault following the airing of a television programme on Monday, 18 May."
The spokesperson added, "At this time, we have not received any criminal reports in relation to this matter. We will be making approaches to the relevant production teams to ensure anyone they have spoken to is aware of how to report any criminal allegations to police."
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Former Contestant Accuses On-Screen Husband Of Sexual Misconduct
Former contestant Shona Manderson, who appeared on MAFS UK in 2023, also accused her on-screen husband, Bradley Skelly, of sexual misconduct, alleging he e---ulated inside her without consent during the making of the show.
Meanwhile, the franchise's newest US season has already generated mixed reactions online.
Some British viewers criticized the American version's pacing as "sterile" and "bland" compared with the more chaotic Australian and UK editions, while others warned newcomers that the current cast eventually becomes "toxic" as relationships deteriorate onscreen.
One of the season's earliest storylines revealed contestant Jalyn Garcia had crossed paths with groom Josh Black nearly a decade before filming began, while Jalyn's mother, Belynda, also joined the same social experiment.