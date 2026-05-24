Donald Trump Shares Wild 'Shady Bunch' Meme Showing Barack Obama and James Comey in Prison Jumpsuits — 'This Is a Bad (Sick!) Group of People'

The Truth Social post , featuring "The Shady Bunch," mocked some of Trump's most high-profile critics as the president once again leaned into inflammatory social media attacks.

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy after sharing a meme depicting former President Barack Obama , former FBI Director James Comey , and several other political enemies in prison jumpsuits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump branded the group 'very destructive' in the Truth Social post shared Sunday.

Trump posted the image Sunday on Truth Social, parodying the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch with mugshot-style photos of Obama, Comey, and six other figures arranged in the show’s signature grid layout.

In the edited image, the group appeared wearing orange prison uniforms while Trump blasted them in the accompanying caption.

"This is a bad (Sick!) group of people," the president wrote. "Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization!"

Trump has repeatedly accused Obama-era officials, Democrats, and federal investigators of unfairly targeting him through politically motivated investigations.