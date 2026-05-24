Donald Trump Shares Wild 'Shady Bunch' Meme Showing Barack Obama and James Comey in Prison Jumpsuits — 'This Is a Bad (Sick!) Group of People'
May 24 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy after sharing a meme depicting former President Barack Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, and several other political enemies in prison jumpsuits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Truth Social post, featuring "The Shady Bunch," mocked some of Trump's most high-profile critics as the president once again leaned into inflammatory social media attacks.
Trump Shares 'Shady Bunch' Meme
Trump posted the image Sunday on Truth Social, parodying the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch with mugshot-style photos of Obama, Comey, and six other figures arranged in the show’s signature grid layout.
In the edited image, the group appeared wearing orange prison uniforms while Trump blasted them in the accompanying caption.
"This is a bad (Sick!) group of people," the president wrote. "Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization!"
Trump has repeatedly accused Obama-era officials, Democrats, and federal investigators of unfairly targeting him through politically motivated investigations.
Comey Faces New Legal Trouble
Trump's post comes shortly after his Department of Justice secured a second indictment against Comey within the past year, per Mediaite.
The latest legal issue reportedly centers on a social media post Comey shared featuring seashells arranged to spell out "86 47" — a phrase Trump allies interpreted as a coded threat against the 47th president.
Comey has publicly pushed back against the allegations and recently suggested he may seek compensation from the administration's controversial $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" fund.
Comey Jokes About Compensation Claim
During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper earlier this week, Comey sarcastically suggested he could qualify for the fund established after Trump dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.
"It's to compensate people who've been targeted by the Justice Department for, they say, personal, political or ideological reasons," Comey said.
"So I'm guessing I'll be in line. I hope I'll be ahead of those who savagely beat police officers and sacked the Capitol," he added.
Trump's Social Media Posts Continue Sparking Controversy
Trump's latest "Shady Bunch" meme is far from the first time the president has faced backlash over provocative AI-generated or edited social media content targeting political rivals.
Earlier this year, Trump came under fire after sharing an AI-generated video on Truth Social that superimposed the faces of Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama onto apes while The Tokens' song The Lion Sleeps Tonight played in the background.
The clip was later deleted after critics condemned the post as racist, but Trump refused to apologize when questioned by reporters aboard Air Force One.
"No, I didn't make a mistake," the president said at the time.
A White House official later claimed a staffer had "erroneously" uploaded the video, while press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed outrage surrounding the post as "fake outrage."