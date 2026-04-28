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Home > Ticker > Donald Trump

James Comey Indicted Again by Trump's DOJ Over '8647' Post — After a Third Assassination Attempt on the Prez

James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Source: MEGA

James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

April 28 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by the DOJ for a second time, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Tuesday, April 28, a federal grand jury indicted Comey in connection with social media update he made last year that appeared to be critical of President Donald Trump.

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What Did James Comey Post on Instagram?

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James Comey called the '8647' shell formation 'cool' on social media.
Source: MEGA

James Comey called the '8647' shell formation 'cool' on social media.

The since-deleted Instagram post showed an assortment of seashells spread out on the beach, spelling out the numbers "8647."

Comey captioned the image, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

The slang term "86," often means to "discard," "get rid of" or "reject" something, while 47 appeared to reference Trump's presidency.

However, the term "86" has also reportedly been used as a euphemism for killing someone.

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Reactions to James Comey's Social Media Update

Donald Trump suggested James Comey's post was an 'assassination' threat.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested James Comey's post was an 'assassination' threat.

Some staunch MAGA supporters argued that this was a direct threat against the POTUS, 79, rather than a simple opinion that he should not be in office.

Trump himself also alleged Comey's post was a call for his "assassination."

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant, that meant assassination," The 79-year-old said during a Fox News interview at the time. "And it says it loud and clear."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr., wrote via X, "Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!"

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Kash Patel Calls Out 'Copycat' Posts

FBI Director Kash Patel said he had to remove agents from other serious cases to investigate similar posts.
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel said he had to remove agents from other serious cases to investigate similar posts.

FBI Director Kash Patel claimed the department had to investigate a number of "copycats" as a result of Comey's shared photo.

"Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child sex predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists, because everywhere across this country people are popping up on social media and think that a threat to the life of the president of the United States is a joke… and they can do it because (Comey) did it?" he said during a sit-down with Bret Baier at the time.

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James Comey's '8647' Explanation

James Comey said he did not 'want to be associated with violence of any kind' after explaining the social media post.
Source: MEGA

James Comey said he did not 'want to be associated with violence of any kind' after explaining the social media post.

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As for Comey, he said he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence" and that it "never occurred" to him that it would be taken that way.

When he was younger, he said people would say "86" when they wanted to "ditch a place."

"I said: ‘That’s really clever,'" Comey shared of his thoughts when he saw the controversial photo during an interview with MSNBC. "I posted it on my Instagram account and thought nothing more of it, until I heard through her that people were saying it was some sort of a call for assassination, which is crazy. I don’t want to be associated with violence of any kind."

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Third Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump confirmed the WHCD was postponed after the assassination attempt.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed the WHCD was postponed after the assassination attempt.

This comes days after Trump and his top officials appeared to be the targets of an alleged assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

As Radar previously reported, several shots rang out inside of the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday, April 25, and Donald and Melania Trump were swiftly whisked to safety by the Secret Service.

The alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended at the scene and has since been charged with the attempted assassination of a president.

The POTUS later announced the event would be postponed and rescheduled within the next 30 days.

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