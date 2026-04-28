James Comey Indicted Again by Trump's DOJ Over '8647' Post — After a Third Assassination Attempt on the Prez

The since-deleted Instagram post showed an assortment of seashells spread out on the beach, spelling out the numbers "8647."

Comey captioned the image, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

The slang term "86," often means to "discard," "get rid of" or "reject" something, while 47 appeared to reference Trump's presidency.

However, the term "86" has also reportedly been used as a euphemism for killing someone.