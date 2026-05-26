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Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
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EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen Accused of Breaking Disability Law in New Lawsuit

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen has a mess on its hands.

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May 26 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has been hit with a lawsuit for breaking strict disability law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood actress' wellness brand has also branched out into food and opened a takeout chain of "Goop Kitchens" to "accelerate the clean-food movement." Now, one based on Sunset Blvd in LA's trendy Silver Lake is being sued for allegedly breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act.

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Lawsuit Details

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Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow's Goop Kitchen is now facing a shocking lawsuit.

The complaint has been filed at the Central District of California Court by Leemanuel Weilch, who claims to be paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

Docs detail how the restaurant has allegedly violated various health and safety laws, and Weilch is also suing for negligence, seeking substantial damages.

The lawsuit has managed to fly under the radar, as it names only Good Food Group LLC, the owner of Goop Kitchens, not the overarching parent firm, Goop Inc., nor Paltrow personally.

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Good Kitchen is being sued for allegedly breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Source: Goop Kitchen

Good Kitchen is being sued for allegedly breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The complaint states: "While attempting to enter the Business during each visit, Plaintiff personally encountered a number of barriers that interfered with his ability to use and enjoy the goods, services, privileges, and accommodations offered at the Business."

This included failing to provide enough disabled parking spaces, and "the access aisle was not accessible due to multiple obstructions blocking the access."

It goes on to claim that the business is wilfully breaking the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, which states that "no individual shall be discriminated against based on disability in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of any place."

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What Is Goop Kitchen?

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

The movie star is not named directly in the suit.

The 11-page complaint quotes from the legislation, then further adds that it has violated the Civil Rights Act, as all persons are "free and equal."

It lists five causes of action and is demanding legal costs plus "appropriate damages" at least "treble the minimum damage amount set for each cause of action."

Goop Kitchens sells healthy plates such as salads, soups, poke bowls, and bento boxes, with all of its locations being in Los Angeles County.

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Goop's Past Legal Issues

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Its website adds: "Nutritious, fantastic-tasting food, whenever and wherever you want it. Our take on takeout is a menu of hearty bowls, vibrant salads, delicious handhelds, and more, all gluten-free and often finished with goop Certified Clean sauces, dressings, and marinades."

Goop paid nearly $130,000 to settle a US lawsuit in 2018 after claiming its vaginal "jade eggs" could balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles.

In May 2021, Goop was sued by a customer who claimed a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle exploded and could have injured him.

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Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow's Goop had one customer previously sue the brand over an 'exploding ' candle, but the case was dismissed.

Texas resident Colby Watson filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the warnings about the risqué product placed on Goop's website are not enough to protect customers.

Goop called the legal action "frivolous," and the case was dismissed in December 2021.

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