EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen Accused of Breaking Disability Law in New Lawsuit

The complaint has been filed at the Central District of California Court by Leemanuel Weilch, who claims to be paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

Docs detail how the restaurant has allegedly violated various health and safety laws, and Weilch is also suing for negligence, seeking substantial damages.

The lawsuit has managed to fly under the radar, as it names only Good Food Group LLC, the owner of Goop Kitchens, not the overarching parent firm, Goop Inc., nor Paltrow personally.