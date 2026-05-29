EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Shocking Setback — 80-Year-Old Country Star's Comeback Derailed by Devastating Health Issues

While Parton insisted she's "responding really well to meds and treatments" and "improving every day," she also admitted: "It's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage-performance level."

Doctors warned Parton is pushing herself too hard.

"It's good to keep moving, but she has to cut back on the time and pressures of her work if she wants to extend her life," said longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, while New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer warned: "She has to choose between health and career if she wants to survive."

Neither doc has treated her.

Even Parton admitted her digestive and immune systems got "all out of whack" over the last three years.