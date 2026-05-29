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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Shocking Setback — 80-Year-Old Country Star's Comeback Derailed by Devastating Health Issues

dolly parton comeback derailed health issues
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's comeback faces setbacks as serious health issues disrupt the country star's plans.

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May 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Ailing Dolly Parton was forced to cancel her rescheduled Las Vegas residency due to yet another devastating health setback as fears grow that the 80-year-old country legend may never perform onstage again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hard-working 9 to 5 songbird broke the bad news to fans on social media. She confessed medical treatments were leaving her too "swimmy-headed" to go on with the shows slated for September at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, adding: "Of course, I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels."

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Doctors Warn Dolly Slow Down

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Dolly Parton canceled her rescheduled Las Vegas residency after revealing medical treatments left her feeling too 'swimmy-headed' to perform.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dolly Parton canceled her rescheduled Las Vegas residency after revealing medical treatments left her feeling too 'swimmy-headed' to perform.

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While Parton insisted she's "responding really well to meds and treatments" and "improving every day," she also admitted: "It's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage-performance level."

Doctors warned Parton is pushing herself too hard.

"It's good to keep moving, but she has to cut back on the time and pressures of her work if she wants to extend her life," said longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, while New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer warned: "She has to choose between health and career if she wants to survive."

Neither doc has treated her.

Even Parton admitted her digestive and immune systems got "all out of whack" over the last three years.

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Dolly Devastated After Health Setback

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Following Carl Dean's death, Parton reportedly struggled with kidney stones and an infection that forced her to cancel several appearances.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Following Carl Dean's death, Parton reportedly struggled with kidney stones and an infection that forced her to cancel several appearances.

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Shortly after the March 2025 death of Carl Dean, 82 – Parton's beloved husband of 58 years – the Nashville icon was diagnosed with kidney stones and an associated infection and canceled multiple engagements, including an in-person appearance at the Governors Awards in November to accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Now, insiders said the normally bubbly singer has been a shadow of her formerly vibrant self.

"Dolly is devastated that she's letting her fans down. It was the last thing she wanted to do, but the doctors told her flat-out that she's in no condition to be tearing around on stage right now," an insider confided.

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Fears Grow For Frail Dolly

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Insiders claimed Parton's absence from the Governors Awards fueled concerns the country legend may never return to the stage.
Source: Curtis Hilbun/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Insiders claimed Parton's absence from the Governors Awards fueled concerns the country legend may never return to the stage.

Another source said: "People have been concerned about Dolly for months, with her no-show at the Governors Awards seeming like a red flag that she was having a hard time.

"As desperate as Dolly may be to make a full recovery and get back on stage, the reality is that it's increasingly unlikely to happen."

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