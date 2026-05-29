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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau Baking His Credibility — Pals Fear His Romance With Flailing Singer Katy Perry is Torching His PM Legacy

Justin Trudeau's rumored romance with Katy Perry has been raising concerns about his political legacy.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau's rumored romance with Katy Perry has been raising concerns about his political legacy.

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May 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Justin Trudeau has gone from polished politico to pop star plus-one during his romance with Katy Perry – and insiders warned he's wrecking his image, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to friends, the former Canadian prime minister, 54, looked like any guy in a midlife crisis when he cozied up to Perry, 41, at Coachella in jeans, a T-shirt and backwards baseball cap.

Critics close to Trudeau fear the high-profile romance is damaging his political credibility.

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Katy Perry Transforming Justin Trudeau’s Public Image

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Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry has reportedly sparked concern among critics over his changing public image.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry has reportedly sparked concern among critics over his changing public image.

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"Sure, Katy has a ton of money and global fame, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors," said a source.

"He came into this situation with a whole lot of credibility. It's weird that he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around. This relationship is still in its first year and it has totally transformed Justin's image."

The two first sparked romance rumors last summer, went public with their relationship in October – and Trudeau quickly jumped to being a social influencer. In November, he flashed a tattooed bicep in a selfie posted to his 4.6million social media followers, urging them to get a flu shot and COVID booster.

Insiders say the Teenage Dream singer dreams of becoming a power couple with Trudeau and has pared back her wild, campy wardrobe to cosplay a politico's partner at joint public appearances.

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Perry adopted a more conservative style during public appearances with Justin Trudeau in Tokyo and Davos.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Perry adopted a more conservative style during public appearances with Justin Trudeau in Tokyo and Davos.

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She opted for a conservative, professional look when they grabbed lunch with the former prime minister of Japan in Tokyo and to stand by Trudeau's side in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in January.

"Justin thinks he can juggle being a voice of reason on the international stage and dating a larger-than-life personality like Katy, but that's not what's happening," said a source.

"People take him less seriously than they did a year ago, and he's not much more than a social media personality when they're together.

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A source claimed Trudeau risks damaging his political credibility through his high-profile relationship with Katy Perry.
Source: RCF / MEGA

A source claimed Trudeau risks damaging his political credibility through his high-profile relationship with Katy Perry.

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"It's a bad look, but he's too happy and in love to worry about that.

"If Katy and Justin don't work out in the long term, Justin is going to have a hard time recovering his good name.

"He needs to keep that in mind, especially if he's going to continue to appear in public and on social media with Katy."

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