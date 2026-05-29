EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau Baking His Credibility — Pals Fear His Romance With Flailing Singer Katy Perry is Torching His PM Legacy

"Sure, Katy has a ton of money and global fame, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors," said a source.

"He came into this situation with a whole lot of credibility. It's weird that he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around. This relationship is still in its first year and it has totally transformed Justin's image."

The two first sparked romance rumors last summer, went public with their relationship in October – and Trudeau quickly jumped to being a social influencer. In November, he flashed a tattooed bicep in a selfie posted to his 4.6million social media followers, urging them to get a flu shot and COVID booster.

Insiders say the Teenage Dream singer dreams of becoming a power couple with Trudeau and has pared back her wild, campy wardrobe to cosplay a politico's partner at joint public appearances.