EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Sex Tape Terror — Disgraced Ex-Duchess Fears X-Rated Exposure on Dirty Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Vile Videos
May 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson had a secret "friends with benefits" relationship with now-imprisoned sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs, triggering fears the sordid video library the rap mogul kept to document his dirty deeds may contain raunchy romps with the ex-Duchess of York, sources said.
"Everybody got filmed," an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "There is a 99.99 percent chance Sarah Ferguson is on tape."
Diddy’s Royal Romance Secrets Resurface
Unlike sparks between the I'll Be Missing You rapper, 56, and the 66-year-old ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the British royal formerly known as prince – began to fly when they met in 2002 during a New York City party hosted by socialite turned sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in federal prison for serving as dead billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's flesh-peddling partner, sources said.
"Their secret 'friends with benefits' relationship began in 2004 and lasted for years," royal biographer Andrew Lownie declares. "In 2006, he launched his own perfume, Unforgivable, which he claimed was inspired by Sarah and how she liked a man to smell."
Combs was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges in July 2025 and sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for orchestrating star-studded "freak offs" – days-long, drug-fueled orgies featuring male and female escorts, cash-strapped models and his pals.
Under the terms of his sentencing, the Bad Boy Records founder was ordered to hand over various digital items believed to contain footage of the baby oil-soaked soirees, but the insider told RadarOnline.com it remains unknown if all of the X-rated tapes made it to federal court.
Diddy’s Alleged Secret Tape Stash
"There is no question Diddy has a cache of tapes hidden that weren't seized by the feds," said the source, who added the savvy music heavyweight recorded his sexcapades to protect himself against rape allegations and blackmail lawsuits.
"Diddy has plenty of resources, and there are places the investigators haven't touched."
The insider believes the rapper could cash in by selling Ferguson footage to the highest bidder and noted: "The sex tapes are Diddy's trump card."
The emerging scandal comes days after Buckingham Palace proudly announced Princess Eugenie – one of Fergie's two daughters with her similarly disgraced ex, longtime Epstein associate Andrew – is pregnant with her third child.
Royal Rift Explodes Over Epstein Fallout
RadarOnline.com reports a royal rift has already erupted over the upcoming baby's christening as king-in-waiting Prince William has refused to be in the same room with his uncle Andrew after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office – but not charged – for his alleged dealings with pedophile Epstein.
Fergie lost her coveted title of duchess last year after Andrew was stripped of his royal honors by his brother King Charles, amid the growing Epstein scandal.
The damning release of the U.S. Department of Justice's Epstein investigation files appeared to seal Ferguson's fate after they revealed she had sent groveling emails to Epstein in 2011 after publicly swearing she had cut ties with the convicted sex creep. Fergie claimed she sent the fawning messages to defuse Epstein's threat to ruin her family.
Still, the public fallout led to her removal as patron of multiple charities and even the cancellation of her 2025 children's book.
Fergie’s Epstein Ties Spark Fresh Shock
Even worse, the emails also showed Sarah considered Epstein her "supreme friend" and incredibly brought her daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to "celebrate" his July 2009 release from Palm Beach, Fla., county jail after he served 18 months behind bars for solicitation of underage prostitutes.
Not surprisingly, smitten Ferguson, who reportedly hooked up with Combs in luxurious hotels in Europe and Africa, had no issues introducing her daughters to the depraved rapper, who in 2016 was caught on a Los Angeles hotel surveillance camera mercilessly beating now ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
"She introduced her two daughters to the rapper many times, including a yacht party weekend with Eugenie, then 16, in 2006," Lownie wrote. "Sean's parties were wild, a royal family staff member said. The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming."
A source close to Ferguson says of Lownie's claims about her relationship with Combs: "This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him."