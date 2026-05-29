Unlike sparks between the I'll Be Missing You rapper, 56, and the 66-year-old ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the British royal formerly known as prince – began to fly when they met in 2002 during a New York City party hosted by socialite turned sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in federal prison for serving as dead billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's flesh-peddling partner, sources said.

"Their secret 'friends with benefits' relationship began in 2004 and lasted for years," royal biographer Andrew Lownie declares. "In 2006, he launched his own perfume, Unforgivable, which he claimed was inspired by Sarah and how she liked a man to smell."

Combs was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges in July 2025 and sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for orchestrating star-studded "freak offs" – days-long, drug-fueled orgies featuring male and female escorts, cash-strapped models and his pals.

Under the terms of his sentencing, the Bad Boy Records founder was ordered to hand over various digital items believed to contain footage of the baby oil-soaked soirees, but the insider told RadarOnline.com it remains unknown if all of the X-rated tapes made it to federal court.