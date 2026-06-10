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Home > Exclusives > Barry Manilow
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EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow Bravely Battling Back — Cancer-Stricken Crooner Determined To Return To Stage

barry manilow return stage cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow remains determined to return to the stage as he faces a serious cancer battle.

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June 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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After beating stage 1 lung cancer, singing icon Barry Manilow is battling to rebuild his strength and bounce back from a scary 26-pound weight loss so he can continue his fabulous live singing career – at the age of 82, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Copacabana singer, who sold a whopping 85 million records worldwide during his 60-year career, is reportedly busy working out daily at the gym in the Palm Springs home he shares with manager-husband Garry Kief, so he can return to the stage in Las Vegas in July.

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Cancer Battle Forced Concert Cancellations

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Bette Midler said Barry Manilow views performing as a 'calling' as he works toward returning to the stage.
Source: Ralph Notaro / MEGA

Bette Midler said Barry Manilow views performing as a 'calling' as he works toward returning to the stage.

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Despite his wealth, fame and his first album of mostly new material in nearly 15 years, the 13-track LP titled What a Time, he's still determined to keep performing live at an age when many people are in their rocking chairs.

"Barry loves music as much as anyone I've ever known," said fellow icon Bette Midler, for whom young Manilow played piano in the 1970s.

She noted performing "isn't a job with him – it's a vocation, a calling."

But that calling came to a scary halt in December when the I Write the Songs crooner, a heavy smoker from ages 9 to 39, announced he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer, forcing him to cancel concert dates as he underwent surgery.

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Cancer-Free Manilow Eyes Stage Return

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Following surgery in December, Manilow was declared cancer-free after doctors removed a cancerous spot on his left lung.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Following surgery in December, Manilow was declared cancer-free after doctors removed a cancerous spot on his left lung.

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"The day before surgery, people are screaming, standing ovation, band sounds great," he recalled. "Next day I'm packing to go to the hospital."

Barry was declared cancer-free and did not need follow-up treatments after docs removed a cancerous spot on his left lung in December.

Now, the rail-thin 6-foot-1 star, who dropped from 154 pounds to 128 during his cancer battle, is working hard to regain his strength and vows he'll return to the stage.

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Voice Recovery Delays Stage Return

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While recovering, Manilow said he spends his days at the piano focusing on creativity as he works to regain his voice.
Source: matt kent MKC / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

While recovering, Manilow said he spends his days at the piano focusing on creativity as he works to regain his voice.

"Since the surgery, I can't go on the road," he said. "Ninety minutes of screaming in tune, which is what I do for a living – I'm not up for that yet. I will be, but it's taking a long time to get my voice back.

"So these days, I get up, I go to my piano and I try to be creative. Before I know it, the afternoon's over."

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