EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow Bravely Battling Back — Cancer-Stricken Crooner Determined To Return To Stage

Despite his wealth, fame and his first album of mostly new material in nearly 15 years, the 13-track LP titled What a Time, he's still determined to keep performing live at an age when many people are in their rocking chairs.

"Barry loves music as much as anyone I've ever known," said fellow icon Bette Midler, for whom young Manilow played piano in the 1970s.

She noted performing "isn't a job with him – it's a vocation, a calling."

But that calling came to a scary halt in December when the I Write the Songs crooner, a heavy smoker from ages 9 to 39, announced he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer, forcing him to cancel concert dates as he underwent surgery.