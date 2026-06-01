'It's Over': Barry Manilow Reveals Devastating Update on Career Following Lung Cancer Battle — As Iconic Singer Fears 'This May Be Goodbye'

After all, a recent health incident left him teetering on the edge. He admitted on Good Morning America, "I was in ICU for seven days. It was terrifying. There was a couple of moments there that I thought, you know, this may be goodbye.”

Manilow, 82, was diagnosed with type 1 lung cancer in November 2025, impacting his vocal chord and overall health. Doctors found what Manilow called a "dot," insistent on getting it removed. "The spot. That thing that you don't want to ever have," he described.

In treatment, he went through a lobectomy, which removed one of the two lobes from his lungs. However, it wasn't a steady recovery for Manilow, who subsequently spent seven "terrifying" days in the ICU. During that time, Manilow pondered if that might be his "goodbye."