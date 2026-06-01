'It's Over': Barry Manilow Reveals Devastating Update on Career Following Lung Cancer Battle — As Iconic Singer Fears 'This May Be Goodbye'
June 1 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Barry Manilow's music finale might be drawing near after his recent health scares.
Despite over 50 years in the music industry, Manilow kept an active presence, including continuous touring. However, RadarOnline.com can reveal, he might need to pump the brakes.
Barry Manilow Fears an End to His Career
After all, a recent health incident left him teetering on the edge. He admitted on Good Morning America, "I was in ICU for seven days. It was terrifying. There was a couple of moments there that I thought, you know, this may be goodbye.”
Manilow, 82, was diagnosed with type 1 lung cancer in November 2025, impacting his vocal chord and overall health. Doctors found what Manilow called a "dot," insistent on getting it removed. "The spot. That thing that you don't want to ever have," he described.
In treatment, he went through a lobectomy, which removed one of the two lobes from his lungs. However, it wasn't a steady recovery for Manilow, who subsequently spent seven "terrifying" days in the ICU. During that time, Manilow pondered if that might be his "goodbye."
Barry Manilow Supported by Fans
He found strength through his fans and loved ones, who sent him notes that included prayers for him. Manilow was "shocked" by the outpouring of love amid the brutal battle with cancer.
The lung cancer forced Manilow to cancel events, including nights of his Las Vegas residency and a spring tour. While fans were heartbroken, Manilow felt their pain, too. Returning to the stage, Manilow explained, is a priority for him.
During his interview with GMA in June, Manilow confessed, "I can't wait to get back. I'm in great shape. I'm ready to go. I just hope my voice is.”
His voice, he recognized, was a critical part of making his performance great as a singer. Once he can get that back, Manilow is hoping to hit the road again.
No doubt, a return to the stage for Manilow might just get emotional. "I really don't want to cry on stage, but I don't know whether I'll be able to hold that back this time," he confessed.
The New York native's career began to climb in the 1960s after meeting a CBS director. He was asked to create a few songs for Broadway, which Manilow declined as he made music for a different production, off-Broadway.
Manilow's career remained commercial-based with a heavy emphasis on jingles. He teetered into his more personal, creative work in the early 1970s. The star quickly rose to the top of the charts. He broke into the mainstream with his 1974 song, Mandy.
The Star Continues Music Releases
He didn't slow down in the music industry, known for rapid releases of music and heavy touring. Even as recently as September 2025, Manilow continued to drop music for fans. After leading with a single, Manilow is set to drop his latest album, What a Time, on June 5.
He notably played a 14-night residency in London before his diagnosis.