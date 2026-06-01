Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Kisses Woman During Wild 27th Birthday Celebration — As She Declares 'Feeling So Loved'

The model and fashion designer later reflected on the festivities, telling followers she was feeling "so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27."

Kamala Harris ' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff , celebrated her 27th birthday in style, including one photo that appeared to show her sharing a near-kiss with a female friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One photo showed the model getting cozy with friend Sophia Hodgkinson during the festivities.

Among the photos Emhoff shared was a snapshot showing her appearing to lean in for a kiss with friend Sophia Hodgkinson as the pair embraced during the celebration.

The birthday girl flashed a smile while wrapping an arm around Hodgkinson, with the two standing close together amid the lively party atmosphere.

Emhoff later thanked those who helped make the celebration special, writing: "Thank you so all of the birthday wishes!!!! This was one for the BOOKS."

She also gave a shoutout to friends involved in the festivities before joking: "I promise this is the last birthday post you will see."