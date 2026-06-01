Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Kisses Woman During Wild 27th Birthday Celebration — As She Declares 'Feeling So Loved'
June 1 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, celebrated her 27th birthday in style, including one photo that appeared to show her sharing a near-kiss with a female friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The model and fashion designer later reflected on the festivities, telling followers she was feeling "so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27."
'Feeling the Love'
Among the photos Emhoff shared was a snapshot showing her appearing to lean in for a kiss with friend Sophia Hodgkinson as the pair embraced during the celebration.
The birthday girl flashed a smile while wrapping an arm around Hodgkinson, with the two standing close together amid the lively party atmosphere.
Emhoff later thanked those who helped make the celebration special, writing: "Thank you so all of the birthday wishes!!!! This was one for the BOOKS."
She also gave a shoutout to friends involved in the festivities before joking: "I promise this is the last birthday post you will see."
Corset-Clad Birthday Bash
For the occasion, Emhoff turned heads in a fitted leopard-print corset featuring a structured bodice and zip-front detail.
She accessorized the bold look with layered necklaces, silver hoop earrings, and her trademark glasses, while wearing her hair slicked back.
The festivities also included affectionate moments with boyfriend Charlie Vessell.
In another photo shared from the celebration, the couple could be seen embracing as they enjoyed the crowded party.
Swan Boats and Sunshine
Before the nighttime birthday bash, Emhoff spent part of her special day enjoying a more relaxed outing in Los Angeles.
The artist revealed a friend surprised her with tickets to ride the iconic swan boats at Echo Park Lake before she returned to New York City. She documented the adventure on social media, telling followers she was thrilled by the unexpected birthday treat.
The day also included a lakeside picnic with her dog, Jerry, where the group snacked on fruit, bread, and chips before heading out onto the water for an afternoon cruise.
SSRI Controversy Resurfaces
The birthday celebration comes just weeks after Emhoff weighed in on renewed attention surrounding remarks she previously made about antidepressants.
The model and fashion designer addressed the issue after an older video discussing SSRIs began circulating online again, with some supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement using the clip to bolster their views on psychiatric medications.
In a TikTok video posted on May 23, Emhoff said she wanted to respond because the conversation had "gotten out of control" and was being interpreted in ways she never intended.
During the clip, she pushed back against what she described as misinformation surrounding SSRIs and made clear where she stands on the issue.
"I am very pro-SSRIs," Emhoff said, noting she has been taking the medication for about 10 years.
She added: "I do not support the eradication of them at all," before crediting the antidepressants with having "saved my life 100 percent."