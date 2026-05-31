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Home > Celebrity > Kamala Harris

Ella Emhoff Rocks Leopard-Print Corset and Packs on PDA With Boyfriend While Celebrating 27th Birthday

split image of Ella Emhoff and Ella Emhoff
Source: mega; @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff celebrated her 27th birthday with boyfriend Charlie Vessell and a group of friends.

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May 31 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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Ella Emhoff celebrated her 27th birthday in style, stepping out in a striking leopard-print corset dress and sharing a glimpse of her romantic life with boyfriend Charlie Vessell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris looked confident as she posed for photos during the festivities.

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Birthday Glam

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image of The model turned heads in a leopard-print corset dress during the festivities.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

The model turned heads in a leopard-print corset dress during the festivities.

In one snapshot from the celebration, Emhoff stared directly into the camera while wearing a long-sleeved leopard-print corset dress with a zip-front detail.

She paired the bold look with round glasses, silver hoop earrings, and layered necklaces, while her hair was slicked back into a sleek updo.

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Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Emhoff shared a sweet kiss with Hine in one video from the celebration.

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PDA-Filled Celebration

image of The couple packed on the PDA while enjoying the birthday bash together.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

The couple packed on the PDA while enjoying the birthday bash together.

One video from the celebration captured Emhoff sharing a kiss with Vessell while the pair embraced in the middle of the packed party.

Bathed in red lighting, the couple appeared completely focused on each other as friends and fellow partygoers danced around them.

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Birthday Surprise at Echo Park

image of Before the party, Emhoff spent the day at Echo Park Lake with friends.
Source: mega

Before the party, Emhoff spent the day at Echo Park Lake with friends.

Before celebrating on May 29, Emhoff spent part of her birthday enjoying a quintessential Los Angeles outing with friends.

The model revealed on TikTok that a friend surprised her with tickets to ride the iconic swan boats at Echo Park Lake before she returned to New York City.

"I'm meeting up with my friend for a picnic before I go back to New York, and she just surprised me for my birthday with tickets to do the swan boats at Echo Park," Emhoff said in the video.

The pair kicked off the afternoon with a picnic overlooking the lake alongside Emhoff's dog, Jerry, snacking on fruit, bread and chips before taking a swan-shaped pedal boat out onto the water and soaking in views of the city skyline.

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Birthday Outfit and SSRI Comments

image of The model recently defended SSRIs after an old video resurfaced online.
Source: mega

The model recently defended SSRIs after an old video resurfaced online.

Emhoff also gave followers a closer look at one of her birthday outfits, sharing a mirror selfie that showcased her eclectic sense of style.

The artist and model posed in a semi-sheer black top featuring bold cutout details down the front and a pink floral accent on one shoulder.

She completed the look with a flowing black-and-white plaid skirt, silver sneakers, layered necklaces, and her signature glasses.

The birthday posts come just weeks after Emhoff weighed in on a debate surrounding antidepressant medications after a years-old video of her discussing SSRIs resurfaced online.

The clip gained renewed attention among supporters of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement, prompting Emhoff to clarify her stance in a TikTok video shared on May 23.

"Addressing the whole SSRI thing because I think it's getting out of control and being used in a way I don't want it to," she wrote alongside the post.

In the video, Emhoff criticized what she described as "RFK right-wing propaganda about SSRIs" and stressed that she remains a strong supporter of the medications.

The model revealed she has been taking SSRIs for roughly a decade, adding: "I do not support the eradication of them at all. They have saved my life 100 percent."

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