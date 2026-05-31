Ella Emhoff Rocks Leopard-Print Corset and Packs on PDA With Boyfriend While Celebrating 27th Birthday

Emhoff also gave followers a closer look at one of her birthday outfits, sharing a mirror selfie that showcased her eclectic sense of style.

The artist and model posed in a semi-sheer black top featuring bold cutout details down the front and a pink floral accent on one shoulder.

She completed the look with a flowing black-and-white plaid skirt, silver sneakers, layered necklaces, and her signature glasses.

The birthday posts come just weeks after Emhoff weighed in on a debate surrounding antidepressant medications after a years-old video of her discussing SSRIs resurfaced online.

The clip gained renewed attention among supporters of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement, prompting Emhoff to clarify her stance in a TikTok video shared on May 23.

"Addressing the whole SSRI thing because I think it's getting out of control and being used in a way I don't want it to," she wrote alongside the post.

In the video, Emhoff criticized what she described as "RFK right-wing propaganda about SSRIs" and stressed that she remains a strong supporter of the medications.

The model revealed she has been taking SSRIs for roughly a decade, adding: "I do not support the eradication of them at all. They have saved my life 100 percent."