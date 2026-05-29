Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Nearly Bares It All in Racy Sheer Top During 27th Birthday Celebration

The lighthearted birthday outing came after Emhoff addressed a controversy involving comments she previously made about antidepressants. The fashion designer spoke out after an old video discussing SSRIs resurfaced online and was used by supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

In a May 23 TikTok video captioned, "Addressing the whole SSRI thing because I think it's getting out of control and being used in a way I don't want it to," Emhoff pushed back against what she called "RFK right-wing propaganda about SSRIs."

"I am very pro-SSRIs," Emhoff said, explaining she has taken the antidepressants for a decade.

"I do not support the eradication of them at all," she added. "They have saved my life 100 percent."