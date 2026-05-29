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Home > Celebrity > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Nearly Bares It All in Racy Sheer Top During 27th Birthday Celebration

images of Ella Emhoff
Source: mega

Ella Emhoff showed off a daring sheer black top while celebrating her 27th birthday.

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May 29 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

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Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, rang in her 27th birthday by showing off plenty of skin in a daring sheer top, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The artist and model shared a striking mirror selfie featuring the revealing black blouse, complete with cutout detailing down the front, as she celebrated with a quintessentially Los Angeles outing before returning home to New York City.

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Birthday Look Turns Heads

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image of The fashion designer shared a mirror selfie featuring her birthday outfit.
Source: mega

The fashion designer shared a mirror selfie featuring her birthday outfit.

Emhoff gave fans a glimpse at her birthday ensemble in a social media post, posing in front of a mirror while wearing a semi-sheer black top adorned with a pink floral accent on one shoulder.

She paired the edgy look with a flowing black-and-white plaid skirt, silver sneakers, layered necklaces and her signature glasses.

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Surprise Swan Boat Adventure

image of A friend surprised Emhoff with a swan boat ride at Los Angeles' Echo Park Lake.
Source: mega

A friend surprised Emhoff with a swan boat ride at Los Angeles' Echo Park Lake.

The birthday festivities continued at Echo Park Lake, where a friend surprised Emhoff with tickets to ride one of the attraction's famous swan pedal boats.

"I'm meeting up with my friend for a picnic before I go back to New York, and she just surprised me for my birthday with tickets to do the swan boats at Echo Park," Emhoff said in a TikTok video while covering her face in excitement.

The outing was made even sweeter by the presence of her dog, Jerry, who joined the celebration.

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Picnic Before Heading Back East

image of Emhoff brought her dog Jerry along for the birthday adventure.
Source: mega

Emhoff brought her dog Jerry along for the birthday adventure.

Before taking to the water, Emhoff and her friend enjoyed a picnic on the grass overlooking the lake. The spread featured tortilla chips, avocado, a baguette, strawberries, and apricots as the pair soaked up the Southern California sunshine during Emhoff's hometown visit.

Afterward, they boarded the swan-shaped boat and spent the afternoon cruising around the lake while snapping photos and enjoying views of downtown Los Angeles.

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image of The model recently defended SSRIs after an old video discussing antidepressants resurfaced online.
Source: mega

The model recently defended SSRIs after an old video discussing antidepressants resurfaced online.

The lighthearted birthday outing came after Emhoff addressed a controversy involving comments she previously made about antidepressants. The fashion designer spoke out after an old video discussing SSRIs resurfaced online and was used by supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

In a May 23 TikTok video captioned, "Addressing the whole SSRI thing because I think it's getting out of control and being used in a way I don't want it to," Emhoff pushed back against what she called "RFK right-wing propaganda about SSRIs."

"I am very pro-SSRIs," Emhoff said, explaining she has taken the antidepressants for a decade.

"I do not support the eradication of them at all," she added. "They have saved my life 100 percent."

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