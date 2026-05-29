EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'MAGA Glastonbury' Dealt Huge Blow as String of Massive Acts Pull Out of Right-Wing Festival — 'His Fanbase is in Freefall'

The initiative was established by Trump, 79, as a public-private partnership to commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial.

But within days of the line-up being unveiled, several performers distanced themselves from the festival amid mounting controversy surrounding its political associations.

Bret Michaels, 63, the Poison frontman, is the latest artist to withdraw.

He said: "When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."

In a statement posted to social media, Michaels added the event had become far more divisive than he had anticipated.

He said: "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance."

Michaels also said his decision was not motivated by party politics.

He went on: "This isn't about politics. It's about staying true to what I've always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. That's one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I've always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously."