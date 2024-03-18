Your tip
All or Nothing: Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Fighting Estranged Wife Over Spousal Support, Date of Separation in Divorce

Fab is fighting back in court.

Mar. 18 2024

Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan fired back at his estranged wife Kim Marlowe’s divorce petition — and asked the court to terminate her right to spousal support despite her request.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morvan does not see eye to eye with Marlowe on how long the marriage lasted.

Fab disputes the date of separation listed by his estranged wife.

In her petition, Marlowe listed the date of marriage as December 3, 1998, and the date of separation as January 2, 2024.

Morvan said the marriage lasted from 1998 to February 2001. He claimed it was a union that lasted 2 years and 2 months — while she claimed the marriage lasted 26 years.

The exes did not have any children.

Fab performing.

In her filing, Marlowe listed the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.”

Marlowe checked the box asking the court to terminate Morvan’s right to spousal support. She asked that he pay her monthly spousal support.

Fab on stage.

Morvan is not on the same page on support. He asked that she not be awarded a dime in the divorce.

Marlowe told the court she was unaware of what was community property but said it would be discovered during discovery.

The musician asked that the court “confirm to” him “all assets acquired by [him] prior to the marriage, after separation in 2/2001, or by gift, bequest, devise or descent, and all assets attributable to or traceable from said separate property, including, but not limited to, acquisitions and the rents, issue and profits from the foregoing.”

Fab is living in Amsterdam with his new partner.

Marlowe has yet to respond.

The duo Kim kept their marriage a secret. Marlowe was listed as a producer on Fab’s 2023 documentary. She was listed as his manager on IMBD. A 1997 L.A. Times article referred to Marlowe as Morvan’s “best friend.”

The divorce was shocking given Morvan is living in Amsterdam with a woman named Tessa van der Steen and their four children.

The children range in age from 2 to 10, according to Morvan's interview with People.

Fab recently spoke out about his lip-synching scandal.

The singer told the outlet fatherhood had “healed” him because “suddenly they became the focal point.”

During the sit-down, Morvan spoke out about the Milli Vanilli lip-synching scandal that took down his career.

Morvan and his bandmate Rob Pilatus had major hits before it came out the two weren’t actually singing and producers had used other singers on the tracks.

The Recording Academy revoked their Best New Artist Grammy Award and their careers tanked.

Morvan told People, “People always thought they knew the story but my story has never been told.”

