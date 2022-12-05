Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.
Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits.
"This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."
The popular This One's for the Girls singer was the opening act throughout Wynonna Judd's tribute tour for her mom, Naomi Judd, who committed suicide in April.
She launched her own Joy of Christmas Tour on November 3, but sources say they are anticipating her struggles to continue.
"She's really putting her voice at risk by going straight into a holiday tour after already getting off a tour," one certified Alexander Technique vocal coach Milos Kleiman, who hasn't worked with McBride, stated.
An insider revealed that Martina admitted she's pummeled her vocal cords for more than 30 years and continued singing even during brutal battles with bronchitis and colds recently to satisfy her fans.
"Martina has even gone to doctors to see if vocal cord surgery would help, but they just tell her the change in her voice is from aging and from overuse all these years," the source explained.
Despite her vocal issues, Martina will continue performing until December 18 after announcing a 12-day tour in September, which kicked off in Greensboro, North Carolina, and ends in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
As for Wynonna, she'll continue her final tour next year, and Martina is still touted as one of the special guest performers.
She'll have some stiff competition though, with songbirds Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, and more hitting the road alongside Wynonna.