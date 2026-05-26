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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 26, Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny String Bikini After Revealing Antidepressants 'Saved' Her Life

split image of Ella Emhoff and Ella Emhoff
Source: mega; @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff soaked up the LA sun while showing off her toned figure in a bright orange-and-blue bikini.

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May 26 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, turned up the heat online after posting a revealing bikini selfie while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old fashion darling flaunted her toned figure just months after emotionally revealing antidepressants "saved" her life.

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Poolside Pose

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image of She paired her tiny string bikini with a bold orange Supreme hat.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff paired her tiny string bikini with a bold orange Supreme hat.

Emhoff shared the sultry snap to Instagram Stories while lounging outdoors on a floral chair in the California sunshine.

The model rocked a tiny orange string bikini top with bright blue bottoms and shielded her face beneath a bold orange Supreme hat emblazoned with the phrase "High Protein."

The inked-up fashionista also showed off several tattoos, including colorful body art on her stomach and arms, while stretching out in the revealing selfie.

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Knicks Mentality

image of The 26-year-old artist joked about bringing 'that let's go Knicks mentality to LA' in her latest Instagram post.
Source: mega

The 26-year-old artist joked about bringing 'that let's go Knicks mentality to LA' in her latest Instagram post.

Alongside the snap, Emhoff referenced her New York roots while joking about bringing "that 'let's go Knicks' mentality to LA."

She also hinted her West Coast getaway was coming to an end, telling followers: "I'm coming home Wednesday and will be back to regularly scheduled crafting."

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Fighting Back

image of Emhoff recently pushed back against critics who twisted her comments about antidepressants into 'right-wing propaganda.'
Source: mega

Emhoff recently pushed back against critics who twisted her comments about antidepressants into 'right-wing propaganda.'

Harris' stepdaughter recently pushed back after conservative outlets seized on her past comments about antidepressants, insisting SSRIs "saved" her life.

The artist addressed the controversy in a recent Instagram video, claiming her remarks were twisted into "right-wing propaganda" after she discussed how difficult the withdrawal process from antidepressants can sometimes be.

"I am very pro-SSRIs," Emhoff said. "They have saved my life 100%."

She stressed her original comments were never intended to discourage others from taking medication, explaining she only wanted to raise awareness about safely coming off antidepressants under medical supervision.

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Mental Health Battle

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image of The model insisted SSRIs 'saved' her life after backlash erupted over a now-deleted video discussing withdrawal symptoms.
Source: mega

The model insisted SSRIs 'saved' her life after backlash erupted over a now-deleted video discussing withdrawal symptoms.

The remarks stemmed from a now-deleted video Emhoff posted in December 2025 after listening to a podcast discussing the "over-prescription" of SSRIs.

Conservative outlets later amplified the comments, with some suggesting she was aligning herself with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly criticized antidepressant use and claimed SSRIs are more addictive than heroin — a statement many medical experts have rejected.

Emhoff has remained candid about her mental health struggles, previously revealing she has taken SSRIs for roughly a decade and has no plans to stop.

Following Harris' 2024 election loss to Donald Trump, Emhoff also addressed online rumors claiming she suffered a breakdown, writing: "I've struggled with my mental health my whole life, and I'm not ashamed of it."

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