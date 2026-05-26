Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 26, Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny String Bikini After Revealing Antidepressants 'Saved' Her Life

The 26-year-old fashion darling flaunted her toned figure just months after emotionally revealing antidepressants "saved" her life.

Kamala Harris ' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff , turned up the heat online after posting a revealing bikini selfie while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emhoff shared the sultry snap to Instagram Stories while lounging outdoors on a floral chair in the California sunshine.

The model rocked a tiny orange string bikini top with bright blue bottoms and shielded her face beneath a bold orange Supreme hat emblazoned with the phrase "High Protein."

The inked-up fashionista also showed off several tattoos, including colorful body art on her stomach and arms, while stretching out in the revealing selfie.