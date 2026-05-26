Kyle Busch's NASCAR Rival Recalls Emotional Final Encounter Before His Tragic Death From 'Pneumonia and Sepsis' — And the Heartbreaking Sign He 'Wasn't Well' 

Four days after the NASCAR champ died unexpectedly, his on-track nemesis, Brad Keselowski, got emotional while remembering their final encounter, as the two found themselves on the same flight.

"I was flying to Dover last week with Kyle," Keselowski told People on Monday, May 25, explaining that "it was probably more by chance than anything else."

The 42-year-old noticed right away that something seemed off with his frenemy.

"Kyle is normally a fairly gregarious person, very outgoing—and he wasn't. He sat down one row behind me and next to me and fell asleep right away, and I could tell he wasn't feeling well,” Keselowski said.

The racer said he initially didn't think that much of the encounter, adding: "That was pretty much the last time I saw him. We were in a race and you get in a race and you don't really see each other. So I saw him on the racetrack."