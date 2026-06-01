James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Remarries Three Months After 'Dawson’s Creek' star's Death — 'Our Hearts are Full'
June 1 2026, Published 9:27 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's former wife has remarried — three months after his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Heather McComb, 49, tied the knot on Saturday to actor Scott Michael Campbell during an intimate ceremony in Missoula, Montana.
'Humbled By All Of The Love'
McComb was married to the Dawson's Creek star between 2003 and 2010 before Van Der Beek wed second wife Kimberly.
He passed away in February, aged 48, after a short battle with stage-three colorectal cancer.
Announcing her wedding news, McComb wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister (Essence Atkins surrounded) by the people we love most in the world.
"Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good. Thank you to all of our family and friends who travelled from all over the country to be with us.
"Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!"
Tragic Passing
The Party Of Five actress looked stunning for her special day in a stunning white dress.
Van Der Beek's family announced his death on social media back in February, 13 months after his heartbreaking diagnosis.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," shared his wife Kimberly.
"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time.
"Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
In the days following the beloved actor's death, friends set up a GoFundMe, explaining that Kimberly, a former film producer, and the couple’s young children face an "uncertain future" after her late husband's ongoing cancer treatment left them "out of funds."
Money Worries
A-listers sent in sizeable contributions: among the top donors were Zoe Saldana, who pledged $2,500 per month to the family, Steven Spielberg who donated $25,0000, and Wicked director Jon M. Chu who donated $10,000.
Meanwhile, shortly before his passing, Van Der Beek claimed that he made "no money" from his starring role in Dawson's Creek due to a clause in his contract about re-runs of the hit series.
in 1998 as lead character Dawson Leery on the show, which he played for six seasons.
Despite the show’s huge popularity – which has continued since it ended in 2003 – he previously confessed he makes no money from re-runs or streaming deals.
"There was no residual money," he said on the Today show. "I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that."
Van Der Beek first revealed his cancer diagnosis in an interview with People in November 2024, saying: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.
“"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."
The former teen heartthrob told the outlet he started noticing changes to his bowel movements in the summer of 2023.
He said: "I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee. Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, 'All right, I better get this checked out.'
"I felt really good coming out of anesthesia, that I'd finally done it. Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock."