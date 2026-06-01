James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Remarries Three Months After 'Dawson’s Creek' star's Death — 'Our Hearts are Full'

McComb was married to the Dawson's Creek star between 2003 and 2010 before Van Der Beek wed second wife Kimberly.

He passed away in February, aged 48, after a short battle with stage-three colorectal cancer.

Announcing her wedding news, McComb wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister (Essence Atkins surrounded) by the people we love most in the world.

"Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good. Thank you to all of our family and friends who travelled from all over the country to be with us.

"Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!"