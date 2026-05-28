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EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Fans in Tears Over His Most Heartbreaking Update Yet Amid 82-Year-Old Crooner's Cancer Battle

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Mega

Barry Manilow shared an emotional update amid his ongoing cancer fight.

May 28 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

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Barry Manilow has left fans sobbing after sharing what many described as his most heartbreaking health update yet amid the 82-year-old singer's battle with lung cancer and lengthy recovery away from the stage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Manilow, 82, revealed in December he had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer after doctors discovered the disease during an MRI following bouts of bronchitis.

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Barry's Cancer Battle Revealed

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Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Mega

Singer Barry Manilow shared an emotional health update about his cancer battle.

The crooner underwent a lobectomy to remove a cancerous tumor from his left lung and later confirmed he was cancer-free.

But in an emotional new interview, the Grammy-winner admitted the ordeal left him physically devastated and emotionally shaken after complications, including pneumonia, acid reflux and AFib, forced him into intensive care for seven days.

Fans have since flooded online forums with emotional messages after reading Manilow's comments.

A source close to the singer said about the reaction: "People are genuinely heartbroken for Barry. Fans are sharing stories online about bursting into tears reading his remarks because they can hear how frightened and vulnerable he was during this battle."

Reflecting on the diagnosis, Manilow admitted he never expected to face cancer because he had spent decades focused entirely on performing and recording music.

He said: "I never thought cancer would get me - it wasn't in the cards.

"They wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible, so we made a deal – I'd finish the couple of weeks of shows that I had, then I'd go to the hospital, and they'd remove it.

"It was supposed to be a no-brainer – it hadn't spread yet, thank goodness. But then my AFib kicked in, and acid reflux kicked in, and pneumonia kicked in. They rushed me to the ICU for seven days."

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ICU Ordeal Left Him Shaken

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Mega

The music legend underwent surgery to safely remove a tumor from his lung.

The singer said the brutal experience forced him to surrender control in a way he never had before during his decades-long career.

Asked why he believed cancer would never affect him, Manilow said: "I'm too busy. Pretty stupid.

"What I realised is that I've always been the leader – leader of the band, leader of an audience – but I wasn't the leader of this one.

"That was a big lesson for me. I had to rely on everybody else. Nurses, doctors, friends – you should see some of the notes people have sent."

An entertainment industry source said Manilow's openness had deeply affected longtime supporters.

They added: "Barry has always seemed larger than life, flamboyant and always upbeat to his fans, so hearing him talk about nearly losing control of his health and ending up in intensive care has been incredibly emotional for people who grew up with his music."

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Dramatic Weight Loss

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Mega

The dramatic illness caused the popular singer to weigh just 128 pounds.

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Manilow also revealed the dramatic impact the illness had on his body after a doctor reportedly told him medical staff "don't want to lose him."

The Mandy singer said: "When they finally brought me back to my lovely room at the Eisenhower (medical center), I weighed 128 pounds.

"I don't remember ever being 128."

The singer was forced to postpone multiple concert dates while recovering from surgery and complications linked to the operation.

Although he initially hoped to return to performing in January, five months later he still has not resumed touring.

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Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Mega

Manilow admitted that being away from the live concert stage was agony.

Asked how it felt being unable to perform live, Manilow answered with one word: "Agony."

He added: "Make an album, go on the road, come back, make an album, go on the road – that's what my life's been for years. And I like it. Now I just have to get better and do what the doctors are telling me. It's the only way out."

Manilow previously battled throat cancer following a diagnosis in 2020 before making a recovery.

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