EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Fans in Tears Over His Most Heartbreaking Update Yet Amid 82-Year-Old Crooner's Cancer Battle

The crooner underwent a lobectomy to remove a cancerous tumor from his left lung and later confirmed he was cancer-free.

But in an emotional new interview, the Grammy-winner admitted the ordeal left him physically devastated and emotionally shaken after complications, including pneumonia, acid reflux and AFib, forced him into intensive care for seven days.

Fans have since flooded online forums with emotional messages after reading Manilow's comments.

A source close to the singer said about the reaction: "People are genuinely heartbroken for Barry. Fans are sharing stories online about bursting into tears reading his remarks because they can hear how frightened and vulnerable he was during this battle."

Reflecting on the diagnosis, Manilow admitted he never expected to face cancer because he had spent decades focused entirely on performing and recording music.

He said: "I never thought cancer would get me - it wasn't in the cards.

"They wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible, so we made a deal – I'd finish the couple of weeks of shows that I had, then I'd go to the hospital, and they'd remove it.

"It was supposed to be a no-brainer – it hadn't spread yet, thank goodness. But then my AFib kicked in, and acid reflux kicked in, and pneumonia kicked in. They rushed me to the ICU for seven days."