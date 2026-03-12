EXCLUSIVE: Inside Barry Manilow's Brutal Setback — How Cancer-Hit Crooner, 82, is Determined to Sing Again… But His Lungs Won't Let Him

But he's optimistic that he'll "likely" still perform in Vegas in late March and early April.

However, RadarOnline.com has reported pals have worried Manilow – a longtime smoker who traded in his cigarette habit for vapes about a decade ago – isn't ready to perform.

A source said: "The fact that he didn't need chemo or radiation after surgery feels like a miracle.

"Still, it's a little hard for people to see him throwing himself back into work already. There's a sense that he's pushing himself too hard.

"The problem is, Barry does not do anything by halves. When he performs, he gives absolutely everything, and that's what has his friends a little nervous.

"People close to him wish he'd slow down. They know how physically and emotionally demanding those shows are for him.

"Everyone in his circle is incredibly proud of him, but they want him to take his time and make sure he is truly ready."