Plane Passenger's Manhood Left 'Badly Burnt and Blistered' After Cup of Boiling Hot Coffee Spills on His Lap During Flight — 'I Was in Absolute Agony' 

A man on a cross-country flight from Las Vegas to London found his luck had run out when a scalding hot cup of coffee slid off his "flimsy" tray table and onto his lap, RadarOnline.com can report. Now the man is suing the airline for leaving him in "absolute agony." ** WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS **

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Burn Incident Explained

Source: @gmb/youtube Nicholas Gibbs blamed a faulty tray table on his Virgin Atlantic flight.

Nicholas Gibbs said his life will never be the same after his p---s was severely burned when a cup of hot coffee spilled onto him during a Virgin Atlantic flight. "What happened was pretty much unbelievable from start to finish," the 41-year-old recalled. "My tray was already pretty loaded with food that had been served to me earlier in the flight when I was given a cup of coffee." He explained, "They put it on the tray and, almost immediately, it slid off and went into my lap. It was clear the tray was badly slanted and too flimsy to carry the food and drink. I was in absolute agony, but also in complete shock as the excruciating pain was just unbearable."

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Help Came Too Little, Too Late

Source: @gmb/youtube He shared photos of his injuries and burns.

Worse, Gibbs said the response from flight attendants was nonchalant at best. "Virgin were totally useless from start to finish," he blasted. "It must have been about 20 minutes before anyone did anything – and that was just to give me a bottle of water to pour over my lap." That offered him little relief. "I then spent around an hour sitting on a soaking-wet chair – obviously, I was also in such pain – before they finally applied burn cream on my p--s and put a bandage on it."

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A Life-Changing Event

Source: mega Gibbs said the flight crew were not helpful.

Gibbs said he was given a simple pain reliever and was provided with what he described as "loose-fitting pajamas," since his pants were now soaked. He was also assured that proper medical support would be at Heathrow ready to welcome him. But when he landed, Gibbs said no one was there to help him. "By this stage, my p---s was badly blistered, and the bandage they put on had fallen off," he recalled, adding that he has had no contact from Virgin since. And while his burns have since healed, he maintains his life has been significantly disrupted, and the plans with his partner to start a family were put on hold because of his wounds. "It’s had a massive effect on my life, to be honest. It's also had a mental impact on me," Gibbs lamented. "When all is said and done, it’s my manhood, and it will never be the same again."

Brewing Up a Lawsuit

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Source: mega He is now suing the airline.