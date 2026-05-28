Plane Passenger's Manhood Left 'Badly Burnt and Blistered' After Cup of Boiling Hot Coffee Spills on His Lap During Flight — 'I Was in Absolute Agony'
May 28 2026, Updated 3:02 p.m. ET
A man on a cross-country flight from Las Vegas to London found his luck had run out when a scalding hot cup of coffee slid off his "flimsy" tray table and onto his lap, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now the man is suing the airline for leaving him in "absolute agony."
** WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS **
Burn Incident Explained
Nicholas Gibbs said his life will never be the same after his p---s was severely burned when a cup of hot coffee spilled onto him during a Virgin Atlantic flight.
"What happened was pretty much unbelievable from start to finish," the 41-year-old recalled. "My tray was already pretty loaded with food that had been served to me earlier in the flight when I was given a cup of coffee."
He explained, "They put it on the tray and, almost immediately, it slid off and went into my lap. It was clear the tray was badly slanted and too flimsy to carry the food and drink. I was in absolute agony, but also in complete shock as the excruciating pain was just unbearable."
Help Came Too Little, Too Late
Worse, Gibbs said the response from flight attendants was nonchalant at best.
"Virgin were totally useless from start to finish," he blasted. "It must have been about 20 minutes before anyone did anything – and that was just to give me a bottle of water to pour over my lap."
That offered him little relief.
"I then spent around an hour sitting on a soaking-wet chair – obviously, I was also in such pain – before they finally applied burn cream on my p--s and put a bandage on it."
A Life-Changing Event
Gibbs said he was given a simple pain reliever and was provided with what he described as "loose-fitting pajamas," since his pants were now soaked. He was also assured that proper medical support would be at Heathrow ready to welcome him.
But when he landed, Gibbs said no one was there to help him.
"By this stage, my p---s was badly blistered, and the bandage they put on had fallen off," he recalled, adding that he has had no contact from Virgin since.
And while his burns have since healed, he maintains his life has been significantly disrupted, and the plans with his partner to start a family were put on hold because of his wounds.
"It’s had a massive effect on my life, to be honest. It's also had a mental impact on me," Gibbs lamented. "When all is said and done, it’s my manhood, and it will never be the same again."
Brewing Up a Lawsuit
Gibbs' attorney blasted: "We feel he was not given satisfactory care from in-flight staff, while Virgin’s response in the aftermath has essentially been non-existent. This is an extreme case, but the number of injuries that have occurred from hot drink spillages caused by cups sliding off plane tray tables is continuing to rise at a worrying rate. We will continue to investigate whether these trays are, by default, not fit for purpose."
A spokesperson for the airline countered: "Our cabin crew are highly trained to deliver drinks safely, with hot drinks served below boiling temperature and filled to below the brim in specially designed cups or mugs."
Still, the airline has announced that hot drink service has been suspended when cabin conditions are unsuitable.