EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Busch Didn't Have to Die! Doctors Believe Tragic NASCAR Legend's Finish Could Have Been Swerved

RadarOnline.com can reveal the stock car bad boy, 41, had been battling a severe sinus cold that prompted him to ask for a doctor during a race at Watkins Glen in upstate New York – and just 11 days later, his condition escalated into pneumonia, sepsis infection and complications that took his life on May 21.

Late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch might still be racing today if he'd steered himself straight into a hospital bed, medical experts said.

Dr. Stuart Fischer said Kyle Busch's fatal illness may have been prevented with immediate medical treatment after his Watkins Glen health scare.

Now, med­ical experts say the tragedy likely could have been pre­ven­ted if Busch had sought prompt, appro­pri­ate med­ical care.

"He should have seen a doc­tor right away," said New York–based intern­ist Dr. Stu­art Fisc­her. "Sinus issues can develop into something far worse extremely quickly."

Dr. Jesse Morse agreed, writ­ing on X: "The proper pro­tocol would’ve been to have him admit­ted to the hos­pital and get IV anti­bi­ot­ics with proper mon­it­or­ing."

Neither Fisc­her nor Morse coun­ted Busch as a patient.

If Busch had under­gone a full workup in an ICU after his radio call at Watkins Glen, doc­tors "might have spot­ted bac­teria that a sinus infec­tion can intro­duce (into the) blood­stream. That almost always can bring dire implic­a­tions," Fisc­her explained.

Even if Busch thought he was simply deal­ing with a sinus issue, a phys­i­cian could have recog­nized more ser­i­ous symp­toms of sepsis, accord­ing to Fisc­her.