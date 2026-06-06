Everything to Know About NASCAR Icon Kyle Busch's Family Life Following His Tragic Death — Including How He Met His Wife Samantha

The late legendary NASCAR driver was born to parents Tom and Gaye Busch in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 1985. Tom worked as a mechanic at a Ford dealership while also building a reputation as a successful late model stock car driver and track champion in Nevada. His short-track racing stint later inspired both Kyle and Kurt to follow in his footsteps.

"I like it now a lot better than in the old days when I owned both cars," Tom said in a 2021 interview. "They raced each other so hard. Basically, Kyle had my old car, and Kurt had Kurt's car. There were no spare parts. We didn't have enough parts to race two cars. They were both out there on my dime, racing each other. They raced each other hard but clean, but if there was one slip – well, let's just say we used to have a lot of fun racing."

Meanwhile, Gaye served as an official at Craig Road Speedway.

Per Kyle, their mom only allowed him and his brother to race under one condition.

"The biggest thing was working in the school district; she always had access to our grades, so she knew what they really were, and you had to have good grades in order to go racing," he shared.