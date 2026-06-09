EXCLUSIVE: 'GMA' Anchors Away! — Toxic TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Look for a Fresh Start Overseas

"It's no secret Amy and TJ have been haggling for moneymaking opportunities since they got the boot from ABC, but it's been tough going," said an insider.

"Although they have their podcast deal, it's by no means all they hoped for.

"Some folks are concluding it's finally sunk in that a severe lack of popularity is their biggest problem, so moving abroad and starting totally afresh checks a lot of boxes at this point."

Robach, 53, and Holmes, 48, have been hustling for another fat paycheck since ABC booted them over their extramarital affair in January 2023.

The couple remains stunned at the massive public backlash their affair triggered and how they're still radioactive in the staid TV news industry.