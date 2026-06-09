EXCLUSIVE: 'GMA' Anchors Away! — Toxic TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Look for a Fresh Start Overseas
June 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tawdry twosome TJ Holmes and Amy Robach plan to ditch the U.S. once they tie the knot – and snitches blame their stalled careers.
With no network gig in sight and their popularity at an all-time low, RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Good Morning America cohosts are set to seek greener pastures overseas.
Couple Struggles After ABC Ouster
"It's no secret Amy and TJ have been haggling for moneymaking opportunities since they got the boot from ABC, but it's been tough going," said an insider.
"Although they have their podcast deal, it's by no means all they hoped for.
"Some folks are concluding it's finally sunk in that a severe lack of popularity is their biggest problem, so moving abroad and starting totally afresh checks a lot of boxes at this point."
Robach, 53, and Holmes, 48, have been hustling for another fat paycheck since ABC booted them over their extramarital affair in January 2023.
The couple remains stunned at the massive public backlash their affair triggered and how they're still radioactive in the staid TV news industry.
Wedding Plans Can't Silence Critics
Chatter that CBS was considering hiring them to boost their flagging ratings went nowhere, leaving them at loose ends, sources said.
Adding insult to injury, Robach's ex, Melrose Place stud Andrew Shue, is dating Holmes' ex, attorney Marilee Fiebig.
Despite all their setbacks, Robach and Holmes recently revealed they've set a wedding date, but kept mum on the details – and Robach let slip "living in another country together" is "absolutely" in their future.
Trolls Drive Couple Toward Europe
Added a pal: "TJ and Amy are a gutsy pair of fighters, but the stress and constant trolling – both online and by a lot of their industry peers – has taken a heavy toll.
"They're saying it's time to reinvent themselves and see what's out there, most likely in Europe, where they can still do their podcasts and explore other opportunities, like investing and writing.
"They'll still travel back and see their kids [from their past marriages], but ultimately, there's not a lot keeping them in America.
"Socially, it's pretty grim for them and the cost of living is getting hard to sustain without digging deep into savings."