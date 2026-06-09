Now We Have Bad Blood? Taylor Swift 'Hasn't Invited' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Her Wedding to Travis Kelce — And for a Surprising Reason
June 9 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is busy piecing together a wedding guest list, and it reportedly won't feature some big names.
The popstar accepted a proposal from Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce in August 2025. While she hasn't yet confirmed her wedding plan details publicly, reports began bubbling up about who Swift will be popping on her guest list, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and some of the decisions are quite controversial.
Taylor Swift Reportedly Declines to Invite Meghan Markle
For example, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently didn't make the cut.
According to an insider who spoke with Rob Shuter for his Substack, “Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face. She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”
Plus, she reportedly is cognizant about the mix of individuals invited. A source claimed she wants the day to stay purely personal, hacking out any of the industry power struggle.
They said, "Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit. She wants a celebration, not a networking event.”
Swift, 36, is said to be very cautious about the media surrounding her event, and she doesn't want it used for "publicity." As for her guests, Swift doesn't want them worried about the optics either.
A source said, "This isn’t about who looks impressive in photos. It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life.”
Markle Publicly Attended the Eras Tour
Swift and Markle, 44, aren't necessarily known for a close relationship. However, Markle notoriously attended Swift's famous Eras Tour in 2023 in Los Angeles. Notably, she went as a fan without an invite into the pop star's personal guest section.
Markle allegedly hoped Swift would come on her Archetypes podcast. Swift reportedly declined an invite, not making a podcast appearance until she appeared on Kelce's New Heights in August 2025.
Prince William and Taylor Swift Share a Friendship
Swift may not be cozied up with Markle, but she's not completely beyond the reach of royalty.
Prince William and Swift have been known to have a friendship for well over a decade. In 2013, Swift even performed on stage with William at a charity event. They sang Livin' on a Prayer alongside Jon Bon Jovi at a Kensington Palace gala.
Years later, similarly to Markle, William, 43, made an appearance at Swift's Eras Tour, this time in London in 2024. Unlike Markle, Swift met up with the Royals, alongside Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, at Wembley Stadium.
Speaking about the experience, William said on Heart Breakfast, a UK radio show, "We had a box, so we were watching from up there, which is quite a long way from where the actual action’s happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible. You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant.”
William Plays It Cool About Upcoming Wedding
As for William's invite, it's unclear if he'll be there to celebrate Swift and Kelce, 36. When asked on the radio if he'll attend, he said, "No comment."
However, he was still very supportive about the pair, and he emphasized that his children are big Swifties. He said, “Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, but both, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift.”