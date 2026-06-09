Now We Have Bad Blood? Taylor Swift 'Hasn't Invited' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Her Wedding to Travis Kelce — And for a Surprising Reason

For example, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently didn't make the cut.

According to an insider who spoke with Rob Shuter for his Substack, “Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face. She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”

Plus, she reportedly is cognizant about the mix of individuals invited. A source claimed she wants the day to stay purely personal, hacking out any of the industry power struggle.

They said, "Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit. She wants a celebration, not a networking event.”

Swift, 36, is said to be very cautious about the media surrounding her event, and she doesn't want it used for "publicity." As for her guests, Swift doesn't want them worried about the optics either.

A source said, "This isn’t about who looks impressive in photos. It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life.”