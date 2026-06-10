David Harbour Finally Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Brutal Breakup Album — 'Wasn't My Experience'
June 10 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Stranger Things star David Harbour has finally spoken out about his ex-wife Lily Allen's scathing breakup album, West End Girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 51, was quizzed about the cheating allegations, which the British singer, 41, turned into her comeback record in a new interview.
'I Respect Her For Doing That'
And while he doesn't categorically accept or deny any of the claims she made, Harbour alludes to the record being her own personal perspective on things.
He said: "It was weird," when explaining how his alleged behavior became such a big talking point due to the hit album.
"I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."
However, he shied away from diving too deep into the subject. "I can't really say that much more, because it's my private life.
“In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."
He further said: "Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience," then referencing his upcoming project, DTF St. Louis.
"My ability to use my experience comes through in the creation of DTF," he told Variety. "I want to make things that make people feel safer. My particular talent is in allowing people to feel like they're not alone."
Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in the Netflix smash, Stranger Things, further doubled down on his desire for more privacy, and about wanting his work in several upcoming projects throughout the year (including the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday) to speak for itself rather than the notions created by West End Girl.
'Even If You Hate or Love Me'
"I tend to value and understand the nature of privacy," he explained. "And the nature of real friendship."
Once again referencing DTF, he stated that he just wanted audiences to care for his own character rather than himself.
"The challenge, and my hope, is that I just do such a good job that you — even if you hate me or you love me — you lose yourself in that moment, and you go, 'I'm watching Floyd.' That's all I really ever want to do. It forces me to try to be earnest in my intent."
Allen, who was married to the actor between 2020 and 2025, has since clarified that the album’s contents are a "mixture of fact and fiction," adding that fans shouldn’t take the lyrics and their meaning as "gospel," though that hasn’t stopped fans from reading into things
Soon after the album’s release in October last year, Allen was asked by Interview how her ex might feel about the confessional lyrics (which were written in 10 days amid their initial split in December 2024), to which she replied: "At the time, I was really trying to process things, and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge."
She added, "It's not a cruel album. I don’t feel like I’m being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time."