David Harbour Finally Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Brutal Breakup Album — 'Wasn't My Experience'

The actor, 51, was quizzed about the cheating allegations, which the British singer, 41, turned into her comeback record in a new interview.

The actor admitted he 'respects' Allen using her experiences to make music.

And while he doesn't categorically accept or deny any of the claims she made, Harbour alludes to the record being her own personal perspective on things.

He said: "It was weird," when explaining how his alleged behavior became such a big talking point due to the hit album.

"I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."

However, he shied away from diving too deep into the subject. "I can't really say that much more, because it's my private life.

“In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."