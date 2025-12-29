EXCLUSIVE: 'Horndog' David Harbour 'Humiliated' After Lily Allen Releases Shocking Lyrics About His 'Sex Fetishes' — as Actor Also Faced Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bully' Scandal
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Ruffled songbird Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour have millions at stake as the estranged spouses negotiate the end of their five‑year marriage – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're said to be dreading the prospect of coming face to face for mediation talks.
"They have a lot of community property to carve up, plus the sale of their New York City townhouse to manage, as well as the matter of how much time Lily will allow David to spend with her kids.
"He's been very clear that despite the split, he wants to remain a key part of their lives, which she appears to be fine with because they absolutely adore him."
'West End Girl' Drama
The Smile singer, 40, and Harbour, 50, who tied the knot in September 2020, reportedly separated in early 2025. It was the first marriage for the actor, but the second for Allen, who had a doomed seven‑year union with builder and decorator Sam Cooper, father of her daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12.
After Allen and Harbour split, she released the revenge record West End Girl, which appears to bash her famous ex for allegedly being a skirt‑chasing horndog who torpedoed their marriage with infidelity.
A 'Messy' Divorce
The insider shared while Allen is willing to allow her girls to visit with their soon‑to‑be ex‑stepdad, she isn't thrilled about the prospect of spending more time with him herself.
The source called the pair's potential hangs "incredibly awkward," as Harbour is "reeling from all the humiliation" caused by Allen's pointed tunes and the scandal surrounding the alleged bullying complaints reportedly lodged by his Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown.
"The divorce talks were always going to be messy, given David's relentless cheating and Lily's decision to go medieval on him with the album," the insider claimed.