EXCLUSIVE: 'Horndog' David Harbour 'Humiliated' After Lily Allen Releases Shocking Lyrics About His 'Sex Fetishes' — as Actor Also Faced Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bully' Scandal

Ruffled songbird Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour have millions at stake as the estranged spouses negotiate the end of their five‑year marriage – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're said to be dreading the prospect of coming face to face for mediation talks.

"They have a lot of community property to carve up, plus the sale of their New York City townhouse to manage, as well as the matter of how much time Lily will allow David to spend with her kids.

"He's been very clear that despite the split, he wants to remain a key part of their lives, which she appears to be fine with because they absolutely adore him."