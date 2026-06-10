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EXCLUSIVE: Emma Willis' Recipe for Ailing Bruce — Tragic 'Die Hard' Actor's Wife Cooks Up Lifesaving Diet and Health Regimen for Dementia-Stricken Former Movie Hardman

emma willis lifesaving diet plan dementia stricken bruce willis
Source: MEGA

Emma Willis has crafted a health regimen and diet plan to support Bruce Willis amid dementia.

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June 10 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

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Dementia-addled Bruce Willis is holding his own on a miracle lifestyle regimen cooked up by his wife, Emma Heming-Willis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 71-year-old Die Hard star – who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 – eats like a pro athlete and gets out of the house regularly, thanks to Emma, insiders said.

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Emma Keeps Bruce Fighting Strong

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Sources said Emma Heming-Willis has helped Bruce Willis maintain an active lifestyle and healthy routine following his FTD diagnosis.
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA

Sources said Emma Heming-Willis has helped Bruce Willis maintain an active lifestyle and healthy routine following his FTD diagnosis.

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"The perception that Bruce sits at home like a lump on the couch watching TV all day is incorrect," said a source.

"He's living better than a lot of people in his situation thanks to his considerable resources and Emma's complete focus on ensuring he's eating right, getting exercise and, spending time outdoors on a regular basis."

FTD is a degenerative disease that primarily affects communication and behavior, rather than memory like other types of dementia.

Despite his diagnosis, "Bruce is in really great health overall," said Emma – and insiders give the 47-year-old model all the credit, especially when it comes to the actor's diet.

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Bruce Follows Strict Healthy Diet

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According to insiders, Emma keeps Bruce on a strict diet of fresh, organic foods and high-protein meals.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

According to insiders, Emma keeps Bruce on a strict diet of fresh, organic foods and high-protein meals.

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"Emma is all about natural nutrition and fresh food across the board," shared a pal.

"Bruce's diet is focused on ultra-healthy, non-processed whole foods, with plenty of water and high-protein meals of meat and fish.

"Quite frankly, Emma is incredibly careful when it comes to the idea that Bruce might be exposed to a chemical or additive in his food that could somehow worsen his condition.

"His diet is similar to an Olympian's or a pro athlete's, with a focus on fresh, organic produce and nothing even adjacent to junk food or fast food.

"It's a million miles away from the kind of stuff Bruce ate when he was growing up or tended bar early in his career."

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Emma Aims to Slow Decline

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Sources said Emma follows the latest FTD research as she works to support Bruce's care.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Sources said Emma follows the latest FTD research as she works to support Bruce's care.

The Hollywood legend – a father of five daughters aged 12 to 37 with Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore – has remained fit and trim despite his illness.

"Bruce's diet is the primary reason he hasn't packed on weight after his work schedule slowed down," confided an insider.

"Emma's goal is for Bruce's condition to plateau or even begin to improve.

"She reads up on all the latest FTD research and firmly believes she's taking better care of Bruce than even a world-class in-patient facility could."

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