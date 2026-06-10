EXCLUSIVE: Emma Willis' Recipe for Ailing Bruce — Tragic 'Die Hard' Actor's Wife Cooks Up Lifesaving Diet and Health Regimen for Dementia-Stricken Former Movie Hardman

The 71-year-old Die Hard star – who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 – eats like a pro athlete and gets out of the house regularly, thanks to Emma, insiders said.

Dementia-addled Bruce Willis is holding his own on a miracle lifestyle regimen cooked up by his wife, Emma Heming-Willis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Emma Heming-Willis has helped Bruce Willis maintain an active lifestyle and healthy routine following his FTD diagnosis.

"The perception that Bruce sits at home like a lump on the couch watching TV all day is incorrect," said a source.

"He's living better than a lot of people in his situation thanks to his considerable resources and Emma's complete focus on ensuring he's eating right, getting exercise and, spending time outdoors on a regular basis."

FTD is a degenerative disease that primarily affects communication and behavior, rather than memory like other types of dementia.

Despite his diagnosis, "Bruce is in really great health overall," said Emma – and insiders give the 47-year-old model all the credit, especially when it comes to the actor's diet.