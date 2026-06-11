EXCLUSIVE: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 'Nephew' Justin Bihag Opens His Own Bounty Business — Amid Bitter Turmoil with Reality Star's 'Black Widow' Wife
June 11 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Dog The Bounty Hunter is facing some new competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and it comes from a former "family member."
Justin Bihag, who is not biologically related to the reality star and has been ostracized by the family amid a bitter feud, is ready to make his own name in the bounty hunting business.
Bihag's Big Comeback
Bihag was introduced on the hit A&E show as the star's nephew, but he's actually the son of Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman's longtime friend and assistant, Moon Angell.
While he still loves and respects Dog, Bihag has been on the outs with the Chapman family since Beth passed away and he tells Radar the remaining members have turned their backs on him.
"We used to have a good relationship, but after Auntie Beth died, it seems everybody just split up and kicked me to the dirt," He said.
Now, with his own bounty business, the 43-year-old is ready to prove his individual worth.
"I mean, you can’t throw me to the wolves and then I eat the wolves and come back," said Bihag.
Dog's New Competition
Bihag, who is also starting a growing musical career, is opening his own place, called Southern Bonds, in Louisiana this fall. And he's partnering with one of Dog's biggest rivals, Gene Thacker, aka Tat2, who had his own show on Spike TV called Big Easy Justice.
"The enemies became friends, and were going for the best bounty hunters alive," Bihag boasted, while confessing he originally pictured barking with the big Dog. "I wish it could have been us, but since we parted ways, I’m basically doing this to just show I’m a legitimate contender in that industry."
And if his path should cross with the Chapmans, Bihag said – bring it on.
"If it’s something that we’re trying to compete for the best alive, then so be it. But it's more of that I’ve always had the skill set, I've always had the work ethic, I’ve always had the humor, especially to have in this industry because it’s a cutthroat industry," Bihag added. "But it’s more of letting Uncle Dog know I'm here."
Family Feuds
Much like his "uncle" idol, Bihag has had his past controversies as well, especially with Dog's daughter, Lyssa. The family fighting started after Beth’s death from throat cancer, and when Bihag and Angell moved into Dog’s home in Colorado to help him deal with life without his wife.
An outraged Lyssa went on a Twitter warpath, accusing Angell of shacking up with her father, and accusing Bihag of trying to steal Beth’s ashes, among other things, to sell on eBay.
Bihag has since turned his vitriol toward Dog's new wife, Francie Frane, whom he refers to only as the "Black Widow", and says as long as she's around, he won't be.
"She's not Beth, and because of that, I don’t think there will ever be reconciliation," Bihag lamented. "I just don't feel they’ll ever be reconciliation with the 'Black Widow' at the realm."
Bihag's Bright Future
Besides, Bihag is too busy right now with his other careers. He tells Radar he's already bagged over two dozen bounties on his own – all while making his music, which has so far exceeded 25 million streams on Apple Music. And he couldn't be happier.
"For me, the satisfaction is kind of just showing Dog and everybody, even if they're not the Chapmans, that I stood strong," he said. "I am really good at what I do. Now that I’m coming back into the industry, I wanna use the skill set that they taught me and that I’ve also learned on the side."
Bihag summarized, "Everybody counted me out. Everybody tried pushing me into a grave. And everybody must have forgotten I’m the comeback kid here, only this time I come back and I stay on top of the f---ing mountain."