EXCLUSIVE: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 'Nephew' Justin Bihag Opens His Own Bounty Business — Amid Bitter Turmoil with Reality Star's 'Black Widow' Wife

Bihag was introduced on the hit A&E show as the star's nephew, but he's actually the son of Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman's longtime friend and assistant, Moon Angell.

While he still loves and respects Dog, Bihag has been on the outs with the Chapman family since Beth passed away and he tells Radar the remaining members have turned their backs on him.

"We used to have a good relationship, but after Auntie Beth died, it seems everybody just split up and kicked me to the dirt," He said.

Now, with his own bounty business, the 43-year-old is ready to prove his individual worth.

"I mean, you can’t throw me to the wolves and then I eat the wolves and come back," said Bihag.