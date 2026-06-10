Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Opens Up About Suffering With Learning Challenges — 'It Took Me Years to Figure Out What Works for My Brain'
June 10 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez is getting candid about the challenges she's faced behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The wife of Jeff Bezos opened up about living with dyslexia and ADHD, revealing the coping mechanisms she developed over the years to help herself thrive, both professionally and personally.
Books Were Once a Struggle
Sánchez said one of the biggest breakthroughs came through audiobooks, which helped her overcome reading difficulties caused by dyslexia.
"When I was in high school, getting through a book, well, it never really happened," she confessed. "Do you remember CliffsNotes? I used to use CliffsNotes, and now I can get through a whole book, so thank you, audiobooks."
How She Memorized Scripts
The former TV reporter also revealed she had to develop her own system for memorizing scripts before live broadcasts.
"As a reporter, you used to have to go and write a script and then memorize it because you do a live shot," Sánchez explained. "A lot of people could just memorize it and go on camera right away."
Instead, she relied on repetition.
"I used to have to write it down three times so that my brain could process all of those words and it really sunk in," she said.
According to Sánchez, writing things down repeatedly served a dual purpose.
After explaining her memorization method, she noted: "It also helps me with spelling," adding that the technique became an important tool for managing the effects of dyslexia throughout her career.
ADHD Hacks
When discussing ADHD, Sánchez revealed that fidget toys help keep her focused, but her children have found an even more effective method.
"The other thing that helps me with my ADHD, well, is my kids," she said. "Because if I get distracted, they go, 'Mom, Mom.' And if that doesn't get their attention, they call me by my first name, my first real name, which is Wendy."
Laughing, Sánchez added: "One of my kids, Evan — I'm calling you out — goes, 'Wendy,' and I turn right away."
She captioned the post, "A few things that help me with my dyslexia and ADHD. Took me years to figure out what works for my brain. (And I’m still learning new ways.) What works for you?"
Turning Her Struggles Into a Story
Sánchez has been open about how dyslexia shaped her life, even inspiring her 2024 children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.
"Never in a million years did I think a dyslexic kid from Albuquerque would ever be an author," Sánchez told People ahead of the book's release.
She also reflected on the challenges she faced growing up before learning she had dyslexia.
"I couldn't read or spell, and I kind of thought maybe I'm just dumb," she recalled. "I figured that was my lot in life. I'd always wanted to be a journalist, but I thought, 'How can I — if I can't even write?'"
After being diagnosed in college, Sánchez said her academic performance dramatically improved, helping launch the career that eventually led her to television news, aviation and publishing.
Looking back, she credited dyslexia with teaching her perseverance.
"I think dyslexia has given me resilience," she said. "When you have dyslexia, you're so used to failing at things and it can be extremely humiliating. Especially as a young kid. But once you get through that, nothing can stop you."