Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Opens Up About Suffering With Learning Challenges — 'It Took Me Years to Figure Out What Works for My Brain'

Lauren Sánchez is getting candid about the challenges she's faced behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The wife of Jeff Bezos opened up about living with dyslexia and ADHD, revealing the coping mechanisms she developed over the years to help herself thrive, both professionally and personally.

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Books Were Once a Struggle

Source: mega The media personality shared the strategies that help her navigate both conditions.

Sánchez said one of the biggest breakthroughs came through audiobooks, which helped her overcome reading difficulties caused by dyslexia. "When I was in high school, getting through a book, well, it never really happened," she confessed. "Do you remember CliffsNotes? I used to use CliffsNotes, and now I can get through a whole book, so thank you, audiobooks."

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How She Memorized Scripts

Source: mega As a TV reporter, Sánchez wrote scripts three times to help memorize them.

The former TV reporter also revealed she had to develop her own system for memorizing scripts before live broadcasts. "As a reporter, you used to have to go and write a script and then memorize it because you do a live shot," Sánchez explained. "A lot of people could just memorize it and go on camera right away." Instead, she relied on repetition. "I used to have to write it down three times so that my brain could process all of those words and it really sunk in," she said. According to Sánchez, writing things down repeatedly served a dual purpose. After explaining her memorization method, she noted: "It also helps me with spelling," adding that the technique became an important tool for managing the effects of dyslexia throughout her career.

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ADHD Hacks

Source: mega Sánchez joked that her children keep her focused when ADHD distractions strike.

When discussing ADHD, Sánchez revealed that fidget toys help keep her focused, but her children have found an even more effective method. "The other thing that helps me with my ADHD, well, is my kids," she said. "Because if I get distracted, they go, 'Mom, Mom.' And if that doesn't get their attention, they call me by my first name, my first real name, which is Wendy." Laughing, Sánchez added: "One of my kids, Evan — I'm calling you out — goes, 'Wendy,' and I turn right away." She captioned the post, "A few things that help me with my dyslexia and ADHD. Took me years to figure out what works for my brain. (And I’m still learning new ways.) What works for you?"

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Turning Her Struggles Into a Story

Source: @Vogue/YouTube The author previously credited dyslexia with inspiring her children's book and building her resilience.