'Star Wars' Legend Harrison Ford, 83, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Months After Emotional Awards Show Speech Fueled Death Fears
June 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford turned heads when he made a rare red carpet appearance, RadarOnline.com can report, joining his Shrinking castmates for a promotional event.
The surprise appearance comes as the 83-year-old Star Wars legend recently sparked fears for his health while accepting a lifetime achievement award.
Harrison Ford Drives High Emotions
Ford and the fellow stars of the Apple+ hit show came together for a public table reading of the Season 3 finale, titled That's Our Time, which originally aired on April 8.
The episode is notable for an emotional speech Ford's character, Paul, a therapist with Parkinson's disease, delivers to co-worker Jimmy, played by Jason Segel.
During the monologue, Paul finally tells Jimmy how much he cares about him, while reflecting on his own future in a case of art imitating life.
"You're like a son to me," Ford said at the tear-jerking table reading. "I don't know why I haven't said that before, probably because of my own s---."
"Know this, I think you're strong, I don't think you need me," he continued. "But for as long as I'm around, any time you think you need me, I will be there."
A Lifetime of Achievements
Ford's impassioned acting follows his real-life, unusually emotional acceptance speech as he collected a Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild. The star was celebrated for his six-decade career at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.
In his heartfelt remarks, Ford reflected on longevity, luck, and responsibility in an industry he described as tough to enter and even tougher to leave.
Opening his speech with self-deprecating humor, Ford quipped: "I'm in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they've been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I'm here to receive a prize for… being alive."
Harrison Ford Takes a Moment to Look Back on His Life
Later, his tone shifted as he acknowledged how fortunate he felt to still be working. The usually gruff, casual actor said, "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it."
He reflected, "I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."
The tear-jerking comments from the elder statesman took many of his peers and colleagues by surprise. One attendee said, "There was a real sense that he was taking stock of everything. When he joked about receiving a prize for being alive, it drew laughter – but it also felt poignant. People were whispering that it sounded like a farewell, even if it wasn't meant that way."
An industry source added, "Harrison has always been stoic, almost gruff, so to see him tear up like that was striking. It made some people worry about how he's really doing, especially at 83.
"The speech had a valedictory tone. It was reflective, grateful, and almost philosophical. That inevitably sparks concern when someone of his stature and age speaks so candidly about luck and time."