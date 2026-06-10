'Star Wars' Legend Harrison Ford, 83, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Months After Emotional Awards Show Speech Fueled Death Fears

Ford and the fellow stars of the Apple+ hit show came together for a public table reading of the Season 3 finale, titled That's Our Time, which originally aired on April 8.

The episode is notable for an emotional speech Ford's character, Paul, a therapist with Parkinson's disease, delivers to co-worker Jimmy, played by Jason Segel.

During the monologue, Paul finally tells Jimmy how much he cares about him, while reflecting on his own future in a case of art imitating life.

"You're like a son to me," Ford said at the tear-jerking table reading. "I don't know why I haven't said that before, probably because of my own s---."

"Know this, I think you're strong, I don't think you need me," he continued. "But for as long as I'm around, any time you think you need me, I will be there."