EXCLUSIVE: The Incredibly Shrinking Osbournes — Kelly and Jack Bite Back at Spiraling Weight-Loss Fears
June 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Shrinking siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne are blasting talk that they're life-threateningly thin – but friends remain terrified for them and their scrawny mom, Sharon Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the famous family has been in free fall since beloved patriarch Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 last July. Kelly's pin-thin frame led fans to speculate she'd gone overboard with the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
Family Fights Back Against Trolls
New photos show the wraithlike reality star standing on pin-thin legs with cheeks sunken like a skeleton.
"Everyone is talking about Kelly and how low her weight can possibly still go," said a source. "Some speculate she's gone as low as 62 pounds."
Comments like that drew a furious response from the 41-year-old fashion designer, who bluntly told critics to "f--k off," while mom Sharon, 73, jumped to her defense.
"She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now," Sharon scolded the trolls.
Ironically, Sharon has also been needled for her skeletal frame, with her weight reportedly plummeting to dangerous lows after Ozzy passed.
Meanwhile, Jack, 40, ranted against his body shamers on social media recently.
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"I've been consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years," wrote the dad of five, who was diagnosed with MS in 2012. "I shot up to about 220 pounds three and a half years ago, and decided that I wanted to make some changes, so I did. What's the big f--king deal."
Jack also moaned about bullying in the media that he's faced for years.
"My entire life I was just brutalized by the press about being overweight, and the fact that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticized even more. Get f--ked," he stormed.
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An insider told RadarOnline.com, "All the criticism and negative speculation over their weight has put Kelly and Jack on the defensive big-time.
"It does seem unfair that they're having to deal with this as they try to process unimaginable grief.
"But for all their denials, they seem to be wasting away before people's eyes."