EXCLUSIVE: The Incredibly Shrinking Osbournes — Kelly and Jack Bite Back at Spiraling Weight-Loss Fears

As readers know, the famous family has been in free fall since beloved patriarch Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 last July. Kelly's pin-thin frame led fans to speculate she'd gone overboard with the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic .

Shrinking siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne are blasting talk that they're life-threateningly thin – but friends remain terrified for them and their scrawny mom, Sharon Osbourne , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sharon Osbourne defended Kelly Osbourne amid criticism over her weight, saying grief after Ozzy Osbourne's death has affected her appetite.

New photos show the wraithlike reality star standing on pin-thin legs with cheeks sunken like a skeleton.

"Everyone is talking about Kelly and how low her weight can possibly still go," said a source. "Some speculate she's gone as low as 62 pounds."

Comments like that drew a furious response from the 41-year-old fashion designer, who bluntly told critics to "f--k off," while mom Sharon, 73, jumped to her defense.

"She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now," Sharon scolded the trolls.

Ironically, Sharon has also been needled for her skeletal frame, with her weight reportedly plummeting to dangerous lows after Ozzy passed.

Meanwhile, Jack, 40, ranted against his body shamers on social media recently.