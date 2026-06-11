Warren Beatty's Sad Last Days: Reclusive Legend, 89, Hasn't Been Seen in Four Years as Close Pals Reveal Truth Behind His Disappearance

"Warren is a total recluse these days at his Los Angeles home; he does not really go out anywhere at all," an insider told the Daily Mail. "He is not taking visitors, so [he and Beatty's wife's] famous dinner parties are a thing of the past."

The source added, "He has gotten tired and is not in the mood for socializing; he is over it."

However, there may be a reason why the Oscar winner has decided to stay out of the public eye: his embarrassing mishap at the 2017 Academy Awards.

During the awkward moment, Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner, when Moonlight was the correct winner.