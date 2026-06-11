Warren Beatty's Sad Last Days: Reclusive Legend, 89, Hasn't Been Seen in Four Years as Close Pals Reveal Truth Behind His Disappearance
June 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Warren Beatty has remained out of the spotlight for four years, RadarOnline.com can report, and now the Hollywood legend's close pals can reveal the real truth behind his disappearance.
The 89-year-old is believed to be holding up inside his Los Angeles mansion, living out his sad last days.
Warren Beatty's 'Reclusive' Life
"Warren is a total recluse these days at his Los Angeles home; he does not really go out anywhere at all," an insider told the Daily Mail. "He is not taking visitors, so [he and Beatty's wife's] famous dinner parties are a thing of the past."
The source added, "He has gotten tired and is not in the mood for socializing; he is over it."
However, there may be a reason why the Oscar winner has decided to stay out of the public eye: his embarrassing mishap at the 2017 Academy Awards.
During the awkward moment, Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner, when Moonlight was the correct winner.
Warren Beatty's Oscars Fail Pushes Him Out of Spotlight
However, after the classic pair received backlash, it was revealed that they had instead been handed the Best Actress award envelope, which read Emma Stone's name alongside the musical's title.
The insider claimed, "That made him want to stay away from Hollywood because it was so unfair and rude, he was like, 'I'm out, folks.'"
You have to remember he came from a classy era where people were nicer," the source explained. "So he felt like he did not want to be involved in such a mean-spirited era."
Beatty, who has not appeared on a red carpet since the 2021 Oscars alongside his wife Annette Bening, is said to be living a low-key life these days.
Annette Bening Making Sacrifices for Husband Warren Beatty
"His days are spent with more relaxing things like hanging out in his backyard and watching movies at home," the insider said of the Heaven Can Wait star. "He wants his life to be really simple these days. The kids visit him; he does not go to them."
Bening and Beatty, who tied the knot in 1992, share four adult children, including their youngest daughter, Ella, also an actress. And while Beatty appears to have called it quits on his acting days, it does not seem like his 68-year-old spouse is done with Hollywood.
A previous source noted, "She's not ready to stop working – not by a long shot – but she still puts Warren first. "She may be home more than she likes to be these days, but that's her sacrifice. Her marriage and family are everything to her."
Bening, who was last nominated for an Oscar for her work in Nyad, is currently starring in the Paramount+ series, Dutton Ranch.
Meanwhile, Beatty's older sister, fellow legend Shirley MacLaine, is said to be urging her sibling to welcome the outside world one more time.
"Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out," another insider had previously mentioned. "It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time."
MacLaine, who the insider noted has a "caregiver with her," is said not to let any "health issues or her insecurities hold her back. She just wishes Warren could do the same."