John Wayne's Sweet Side Revealed in Old Letters to Elizabeth Taylor and Lucille Ball — 47 Years After His Death

After spending years playing characters, Wayne insisted that his on-screen persona and who he was deep down were not the same at all.

"The guy you see on screen really isn’t me," he once said in a 1950s interview. "I’m Duke Morrison, and I never was and never will be a film personality like John Wayne. I know him well. I’m one of his closest students. I have to be. I made a living out of him."

Wayne passed away on June 11, 1979, from complications of stomach cancer and respiratory issues. He was 72 years old and left behind seven children.

After his cancer diagnosis, the Duke reflected his mortality and the end that would one day come.

"I thought about the possibility of death, but that wasn’t what bothered me the most," he shared at the time, per Variety. "It was the feeling of helplessness. I just couldn’t see myself lying in bed, not being able to help myself. That, to me, was worse than the fear of death."