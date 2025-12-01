EXCLUSIVE: John Wayne's Lasting Hollywood Legacy Revealed on 46th Anniversary of His Death — How The Duke's 7 Kids Followed Him into Showbiz
Dec. 1 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
John Wayne's towering influence over American film and culture is once again in the spotlight, as the 46th anniversary of his death prompts renewed reflection on the actor's extraordinary legacy – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal how his seven children helped carry it forward into modern Hollywood.
The swaggering "Duke," killed in 1979 aged 72 by stomach cancer, was one of the defining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, hailed for his roles in Western and war epics and for cultivating a screen persona inseparable from the mythology of the all-American hero.
Wayne's Eldest Son Was Also in the Industry
Away from the cameras, however, he was a devoted father. Wayne married three times – first to Josephine Sáenz from 1933 to 1945, then to Esperanza Baur from 1946 to 1954, and finally to Pilar Pallete from 1954 until his death – and maintained close relationships with his children, who today remain central figures in preserving his cultural and philanthropic legacy.
Michael Wayne, born in 1934 and the eldest of the actor's children, entered the industry as a teen production assistant on The Quiet Man before adopting his father's surname professionally. He later became president of the John Wayne Foundation and founded the John Wayne Cancer Institute, while also serving on the board of the Motion Picture and Television Fund.
He married Gretchen Deibel in 1958, had five children, and died in 2003 at age 68 from heart failure stemming from lupus erythematosus.
Toni Wayne La Cava, born in 1936, appeared briefly in The Quiet Man and The Alamo before leaving the big screen. She married Donald La Cava in 1956, welcomed eight children, and remained largely private until her death in 2000.
Just Like Dad
One of her sons, Brendan Wayne, is now known for stunt work on Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
Patrick Wayne, 86, made his film debut at age 11 as an uncredited extra in Rio Grande and went on to appear in several of his father's projects as well as John Ford classics, including The Searchers and Shenandoah.
His lead debut came with The Young Land in 1959. Patrick later took over as chairman of the John Wayne Cancer Institute after Michael's death.
Melinda Wayne Munoz, born in 1940, also appeared uncredited in The Quiet Man before working with the John Wayne Cancer Institute and volunteering for St. Anne's Home and Natural Family Planning. She married Gregory Munoz in 1964, had five children, and died in 2022.
Her obituary noted she had "(outlived) the standard longevity of the lung transplant she received 11 years ago."
Aissa Wayne, 69, born in 1956, appeared in The Alamo and McClintock! before stepping away from films. She has three children from three marriages and has long worked with her father's foundations.
Her daughter, Jennifer Wayne, is a successful country singer who performed with Stealing Angels and later Runaway June, and twice competed on The Amazing Race.
Ethan Wayne, 63, born in 1962, moved from child roles into stunt work, beginning with The Blues Brothers in 1980. His most notable role was as Storm Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful.
He now leads John Wayne Enterprises and serves as director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute.
Marisa Wayne, 59, born in 1966, avoided on-screen roles but remains active in public life. Married to Tony Ditteaux since 2005, with whom she shares two children, she works with the cancer institute and co-founded the California fitness studio Coast Cycle.