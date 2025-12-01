EXCLUSIVE: John Wayne's Lasting Hollywood Legacy Revealed on 46th Anniversary of His Death — How The Duke's 7 Kids Followed Him into Showbiz

Away from the cameras, however, he was a devoted father. Wayne married three times – first to Josephine Sáenz from 1933 to 1945, then to Esperanza Baur from 1946 to 1954, and finally to Pilar Pallete from 1954 until his death – and maintained close relationships with his children, who today remain central figures in preserving his cultural and philanthropic legacy.

Michael Wayne, born in 1934 and the eldest of the actor's children, entered the industry as a teen production assistant on The Quiet Man before adopting his father's surname professionally. He later became president of the John Wayne Foundation and founded the John Wayne Cancer Institute, while also serving on the board of the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

He married Gretchen Deibel in 1958, had five children, and died in 2003 at age 68 from heart failure stemming from lupus erythematosus.

Toni Wayne La Cava, born in 1936, appeared briefly in The Quiet Man and The Alamo before leaving the big screen. She married Donald La Cava in 1956, welcomed eight children, and remained largely private until her death in 2000.