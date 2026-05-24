EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's Best Friend Tells All — Including Hollywood Icon's Loves, Lusts and Search for Happiness

By the age of 9, Taylor's captivating looks started landing her film work, all under Sothern's watchful eye.

"My father had made my mother quit the stage when she was 29, and she lived her life vicariously through me," Taylor explained.

While she enjoyed performing, the pressures were great.

"I paid the bills [from] the minute I started working," she said, confessing to Barbara Walters in 1999 that her financial success was so hard for Francis to accept that he'd sometimes "bat me around a bit" when he drank.

"When I left home and had my own child," she said, "I started thinking about my father and how it must have felt for him to have his 9-year-old daughter making more money than he was."

Taylor shot to stardom at age 12 with 1944's National Velvet, and her fame brought more work demands in the coming years, leaving little time for fun.

"I wasn't allowed to date. As a result, I had no real inner self-confidence," said Taylor, who tried to spread her wings by marrying hotel heir Conrad "Nicky" Hilton at the age of 18.

"I left home as soon as I could. When I had to swear in front of the archbishop to be a good wife, I had my fingers crossed behind my back because I didn't know. I was still a child."