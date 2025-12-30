Your tip
Elizabeth Taylor
Exclusive

Hollywood Royalty Meets Pop Royalty! Elizabeth Taylor's Son Christopher Wilding Shocks Fans With Taylor Swift Confession as Singer Releases Song in Late Icon's Honor

Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor's son, has shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift after she honored the icon.
Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor's son, has shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift after she honored the icon.

Dec. 30 2025

Liz Taylor's son Christopher Wilding is a fan of Taylor – Taylor Swift, that is – and he's filled with admiration for the pop queen, whose new album, The Life of a Showgirl, contains a song titled Elizabeth Taylor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christopher Wilding praised Taylor Swift after she honored Liz Taylor with a song titled 'Elizabeth Taylor' on her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.'
Christopher Wilding praised Taylor Swift after she honored Liz Taylor with a song titled 'Elizabeth Taylor' on her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

In fact, the song is not the first time Swift gave a musical nod to La Liz. Tay compared herself to the celebrated the Cleopatra beauty in the song "... Ready for It?" on her Reputation album.

Now, Swiftie Christopher, 70, whose father was Liz's second husband, actor Michael Wilding, calls Swift a "rare, positive role model for you girls," and he has "admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."

Wilding, 70, listened to the track 'the day it became available.'
Wilding, 70, listened to the track 'the day it became available.'

Wilding, 70, listened to the track "the day it became available."

He gushed about Swift and his mother, saying: "She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment.

"The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful."

