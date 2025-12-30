EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Royalty Meets Pop Royalty! Elizabeth Taylor's Son Christopher Wilding Shocks Fans With Taylor Swift Confession as Singer Releases Song in Late Icon's Honor

In fact, the song is not the first time Swift gave a musical nod to La Liz. Tay compared herself to the celebrated the Cleopatra beauty in the song "... Ready for It?" on her Reputation album.

Now, Swiftie Christopher, 70, whose father was Liz's second husband, actor Michael Wilding, calls Swift a "rare, positive role model for you girls," and he has "admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."