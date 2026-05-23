'Human Error' Blamed After Five Italian Divers Die 15 Minutes From Safety in Maldives Horror
May 23 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Five Italian divers who drowned inside a notorious underwater cave in the Maldives were not equipped with proper cave-diving gear — and were believed to be just 15 minutes away from reaching the surface when tragedy struck, RadarOnline.comv can reveal.
Finnish diver Sami Paakkarinen, who helped recover the bodies from the deadly site, said "tragic human error" appeared to play a major role in the disaster, which unfolded nearly 200 feet underwater inside the Thinwana Kandu cave system in Vaavu Atoll.
Victims Lacked Critical Cave-Diving Equipment
According to Paakkarinen, the group did not have essential cave-diving safety tools, including a diving reel or guide rope, equipment considered crucial for navigating underwater cave systems safely.
"The equipment we found them with wasn't optimal; they weren't using underwater caving gear," the rescuer told The Sun, per The New York Post.
"In general, for those who visit caves, it's known that it's not very wise to do so without a safety line," he added.
Paakkarinen also revealed that four of the victims were discovered together deep inside the cave network after an intensive international search operation.
"Unfortunately, in most cave diving accidents, the main cause is always human error," he said.
Divers Vanished During Deep-Sea Expedition
The group disappeared on May 14 while exploring the dangerous underwater cave system, which stretches nearly 500 feet below the surface and is locally known as "shark cave."
Authorities later described the incident as the worst diving accident in Maldives history.
The victims were identified as marine biologist Monica Montefalcone, 52, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, 20, researcher Muriel Oddenino, 31, and recent graduate Federico Gualtieri, 31.
Diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, 44, was the first body recovered on May 15.
Elite Rescue Divers Called In
As Radar previously reported, local rescue crews struggled to access the dangerous depths inside the cave system, prompting officials to bring in a highly specialized Finnish recovery team.
Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund, and Patrik Grönqvist — all experienced cave divers — were flown to the Maldives by Divers Alert Network Europe after authorities determined additional technical expertise was needed.
The rescue specialists previously took part in the high-profile 2018 mission to save a trapped Thai soccer team from a flooded cave system.
Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed the remaining four bodies were recovered on May 18 following days of intense search efforts.
Bodies Returned to Italy
The remains of the victims were repatriated to Italy early Saturday following the difficult underwater recovery mission.
Benedetti’s body had already been returned days earlier.