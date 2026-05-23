'Human Error' Blamed After Five Italian Divers Die 15 Minutes From Safety in Maldives Horror

According to Paakkarinen, the group did not have essential cave-diving safety tools, including a diving reel or guide rope, equipment considered crucial for navigating underwater cave systems safely.

"The equipment we found them with wasn't optimal; they weren't using underwater caving gear," the rescuer told The Sun, per The New York Post.

"In general, for those who visit caves, it's known that it's not very wise to do so without a safety line," he added.

Paakkarinen also revealed that four of the victims were discovered together deep inside the cave network after an intensive international search operation.

"Unfortunately, in most cave diving accidents, the main cause is always human error," he said.