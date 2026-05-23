EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Only Drawing in a Few Passers-By' With Her Latest Public Appearance — 'She's Literally Not a Crowd-Pleaser'
May 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing mockery after appearing to attract only a modest crowd during a high-profile speech in Switzerland about protecting children from the dangers of social media, with critics telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex is "literally not a crowd-pleaser" despite her continued global profile.
Markle, 44, recently traveled to Geneva to open The Lost Screen Memorial at the Place des Nations alongside representatives from the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies.
Subdued Crowd Greets Meghan Markle at Geneva Tech Memorial
The installation, unveiled during World Health Assembly week, features 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying the lock-screen photographs of children who lost their lives following online violence or digital harm.
Markle appeared without her husband, Prince Harry, 41, who has also publicly campaigned against the dangers posed by social media to young people.
The event included WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ministers, health officials, and families personally affected by online abuse.
One source familiar with the reaction to the event said the sparse turnout quickly became a talking point.
The insider added, "There was surprise among some observers because Meghan remains one of the most internationally recognized women in the world, yet the atmosphere around the event felt surprisingly subdued. A lot of people expected a much larger public response given the amount of media attention that usually follows her."
Meghan Markle Brutally Trolled Over Lack of Crowd
The source added: "Critics immediately seized on the images circulating online showing only a relatively small group gathered nearby and used it as evidence that Meghan struggles to generate genuine public enthusiasm outside carefully managed appearances.
"Fairly or unfairly, some commentators were openly questioning whether she still has the same pulling power she once did, and joking that she is literally not a crowd-pleaser."
Photographs shared on social media appeared to show only a small number of people gathered as Meghan delivered her remarks, warning of the evils of social media.
One user on X sarcastically posted: "The massive crowds that turned out for Meghan Markle today in Switzerland. I hope she felt safe, poor thing."
Another wrote: "Can you imagine flying all the way to Switzerland, and that is the size of the crowd." A third person commented: "They look more like passers-by."
Markle delivered an emotional speech centered on the devastating consequences of online harm toward children and teenagers.
Standing before the illuminated memorial, she said: "Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial. Not statistics. Not avatars. Not data points. Children."
She continued: "Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless."
The memorial was first unveiled in New York City in April last year as part of the No Child Lost to Social Media campaign and is being exhibited in Geneva through May 22.
Archewell Vows Accountability Despite Online Scrutiny
Sources close to the Sussexes insist the cause remains deeply personal to both Markle and Harry, who have repeatedly spoken about the impact of online abuse and digital toxicity.
One insider said, "For Meghan and Harry, this issue goes far beyond publicity or optics. They genuinely believe social media companies need to be held accountable for the harm being done to children, and they are determined to keep pushing that message regardless of how much criticism they face online themselves."
The appearance comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding Markle's public role since she and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito to raise their children, Archie, seven, and four-year-old Lilibet.