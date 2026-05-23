Melania Trump Scores Legal Victory as Judge Tosses Michael Wolff's $1B Lawsuit Battle in Explosive Epstein Saga
May 23 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Michael Wolff's legal battle with Melania Trump has been thrown out by a federal judge appointed by her husband, marking a major courtroom victory for the first lady in the latest twist of the Epstein saga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive case centered around Michael's comments linking Melania to Jeffrey Epstein's social circle claims the bestselling Trump biographer argued were protected under free speech laws.
$1B Legal Threat
Michael filed an anti-SLAPP lawsuit in October 2025 after Melania's attorneys threatened to sue him for $1 billion over remarks he made during podcast appearances and interviews, per The Daily Beast.
The author claimed the legal threat was an attempt to silence criticism and intimidate journalists through aggressive litigation tactics.
Among the allegations at the center of the dispute were claims that Melania met Donald Trump through Jeffrey's social network, that Donald had sex with friends' wives, and that the future president first slept with Melania aboard Jeffrey's private jet.
Michael also referenced bombshell recordings allegedly featuring Jeffrey himself.
The author insisted he never accused Melania of participating in Jeffrey's criminal conduct and argued many of his statements amounted to constitutionally protected opinion.
Judge Shuts Down Case
Late Friday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil dismissed the lawsuit in a blistering 45-page ruling.
"Plaintiff asks for a declaration that, if the first lady sues him, he deserves to win. That is not how the federal courts work," the Donald-appointed judge wrote.
Mary Kay ruled that Michael was attempting to litigate a dispute before Melania had formally filed a lawsuit against him.
Still, the judge criticized both sides for what she described as "an inappropriate level of tactical gamesmanship."
"The court will not be conscripted to oversee an abusively presented spat," she added.
Michael Wolff's Anti-SLAPP Argument
Michael had argued that Melania's legal threat violated New York's anti-SLAPP protections, which are designed to shield journalists and critics from lawsuits aimed at suppressing free speech.
SLAPP stands for "strategic lawsuits against public participation," a legal term used when wealthy or powerful figures allegedly weaponize the courts to intimidate opponents.
Wolff sought a court declaration that his remarks were legally protected, which could have opened the door for damages against Melania if she later filed suit.
The author even raised approximately $800,000 in small-dollar donations from supporters to fund the legal fight.
Melania's legal team, however, argued the threat letter itself did not qualify as a lawsuit under New York law.
Melania Responds
The legal warning that sparked the courtroom clash came from Melania's attorney, Alejandro Brito, who warned the first lady would be "left with no alternative" but to sue unless Michael retracted his comments.
Following the ruling, Melania spokesperson Nick Clemens defended the first lady’s actions in a statement to NBC News.
"She is proud to continue standing up to, and fighting against, those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods," he said.
The ruling comes months after Melania publicly addressed her connection to Jeffrey during a surprise White House statement.
"Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she said. "I have never been friends with Epstein."