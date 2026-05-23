Melania Trump Scores Legal Victory as Judge Tosses Michael Wolff's $1B Lawsuit Battle in Explosive Epstein Saga

Michael filed an anti-SLAPP lawsuit in October 2025 after Melania's attorneys threatened to sue him for $1 billion over remarks he made during podcast appearances and interviews, per The Daily Beast.

The author claimed the legal threat was an attempt to silence criticism and intimidate journalists through aggressive litigation tactics.

Among the allegations at the center of the dispute were claims that Melania met Donald Trump through Jeffrey's social network, that Donald had sex with friends' wives, and that the future president first slept with Melania aboard Jeffrey's private jet.

Michael also referenced bombshell recordings allegedly featuring Jeffrey himself.

The author insisted he never accused Melania of participating in Jeffrey's criminal conduct and argued many of his statements amounted to constitutionally protected opinion.